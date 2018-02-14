Politically Correct Schools Purge Classic Books

From FreedomProject Media:

Politically correct government school officials in Minnesota are under fire after announcing that key classic American literature would be removed from the high-school reading list. The reason for the purge: Some students might be "offended" by words contained in the anti-racist books, one of which was written more than 130 years ago.

Among the American classics being dropped from the required high-school reading list in Duluth, Minnesota, are the books To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, published in 1960, and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain from the mid-1880s. Despite having been read by generations of Americans, the district decided to purge the books because they use the n-word.

"We felt that we could still teach the same [Common Core] standards and expectations through other novels that didn't require students to feel humiliated or marginalized by the use of racial slurs," Duluth School District Director of Curriculum Michael Cary was quoted as saying in media reports, adding that the decision to remove the books was intended to be "considerate of all of its students."

Teachers were not consulted on the change, Cary said. "The decision to protect the dignity of our students seemed like a reasonable and easy one to make that didn't require teacher input," he explained. However, as they search for replacement books, the curriculum boss said teacher feedback would be sought out. It was not yet clear what texts might replace the American classics.

To read the rest of the article, click here.