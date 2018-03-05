Only 42 Percent of Washington, D.C. Students on Track to Graduate

From FreedomProject Media:

Just 42 percent of Washington, D.C., high-school seniors in government schools are on track to graduate this year, according to data released by D.C. Public Schools. And of those, many, if not most, will be woefully unqualified to do much of anything, including read or do basic math.

The numbers for the 2017-1018 school year are down significantly from the 73 percent graduation rate last year. That is probably because of a massive scandal that erupted when it was revealed that at least one government school in D.C. was fraudulently handing out diplomas to students who did not qualify for them.

According to an official investigation that made headlines nationwide, one in three D.C. students who graduated last year were not actually eligible to receive for their diploma. Among other reasons, many of those students did not come to school enough to be able to graduate, as per the school district's policy.

At one local government school, less than one in five high-school seniors is on track to graduate this June. Even at the city's best-performing government indoctrination center, barely half of the seniors are expected to graduate.

Photo: SchulteProductions/E+/Getty Images