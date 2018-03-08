Anti-Gun “Student” Movement Exposed as Establishment AstroTurf

From FreedomProject Media:

The so-called “student” movement dubbed “March for Our Lives” seeking to disarm the American people is not everything it seems to be. In fact, new revelations show that it is being financed and organized by some of the most well-funded establishment organizations, including public-relations gurus, teachers’ unions, and far-left outfits bankrolled by anti-American globalist George Soros.

Ironically, the explosive information was first revealed by left-wing activist website BuzzFeed.com. According to its report, headlined “The Parkland Teens Fighting For Gun Control Have The Backing Of These Huge Organizing Groups,” behind the “student” movement are a number of “large progressive organizations, donors, and a high-powered public relations firm.”

Among the organizations and outfits identified in the piece are Everytown for Gun Safety, a front group for billionaire anti-gun extremist Michael Bloomberg who has armed private security. While his AstroTurf group has wasted millions of dollars with nothing to show for it but rapidly expanding protections for gun rights across America, Bloomberg and his minions seem to think that parading children around might help turn the tide.

Another prominent organization behind the “student” movement is MoveOn.org, the fringe left-wing outfit funded by convicted criminal Soros. Of course, Soros, a self-styled atheist and “god,” has become a lighting rod for criticism — and not just because he went on national TV to admit he had no guilt for helping National Socialists (Nazis) strip Jews of their property.

