Bigotry 101: College Students Launch “No Whites Allowed” Magazine

Again demonstrating that there's no one as illiberal as a liberal, students at the University of Texas, San Antonio have launched a “No whites allowed” magazine. Called NWA Zine, the publication’s defenders are so unabashedly bigoted that one of them actually dismissed a complaint about the magazine with the claim that “equality is just more cishet [cisgender heterosexual] white supremacist patriarchy trying to write the narrative,” reported Campus Reform (CR).

The magazine’s name is a play on that of the '90s “gangsta’ rap” group NWA (Niggaz Wit Attitudes). Its attitude is quintessentially Third Millennium, however; it combines its racial exclusivity with sexual perversity, promising in a Facebook post that NWA Zine would showcase “black and brown lgbtqa creatives,” CR informs.

CR further reported, “The description goes on to explain that ‘for a very long time, black and brown people, especially those who are queer, have been told that they don’t have a space. That they don’t have a voice or a say. With this we would like to create a space.’” Of course, given that yet another Christian business was just forced to close, merely because it didn’t want to service faux (same-sex) weddings, it’s clear who really doesn’t have a voice — and who not only has a voice but a hammer.

The magazine not surprisingly caused controversy, but the organizers merely doubled down on their bigotry. For example, CR tells us of a comment by student Kayla Ramey: “‘I keep having to make this post but I'll try it one last time so everyone clearly understands. The name of the zine is No Whites Allowed. It’s a zine for QPOC [queer people of color] and by QPOC,’ Ramey wrote, noting that while ‘white people are welcome to come to the event,’ the ‘main goal is to celebrate and empower people that society routinely ignores and rejects.'"

"Ramey also wrote that 'inclusion is not inherently good, and exclusion is not inherently bad.'” This is true, of course; it’s the nature of the inclusion or exclusion that matters. Ramey had nothing on a student named Katie Gee, however. After a man identified as Thor Menslage complained about the magazine’s “racist” bent, Gee made the aforementioned claim that “equality is just more cishet [cisgender heterosexual] white supremacist patriarchy trying to write the narrative,” CR relates.

NWA Zine defenders also harkened back 60 years to segregation days to justify their discrimination. This attitude isn’t unusual on today’s college campuses, however, and certainly not at the University of Texas, San Antonio (UTSA). One anonymous student told CR that leftist groups regularly disseminate anti-white propaganda, and the school administration generally won’t remove it, label it “hate speech,” or take any other significant action.

Of course, “There would be protests and talk-show appearances nationwide if a ‘No Blacks Allowed’ magazine were launched,” noted Angelina Newsom at MomZette. “Students would be suspended, and heads would roll."

While it may be that only what’s in heads rolls at the UTSA, university chief communications officer Joe Izbrand did tell CR that, at least in the case of NWA Zine, flyers announcing the launch event were removed as soon as administration discovered them.

Sadly, along with the anti-Christian and anti-male variety, anti-white prejudice is tolerated today — when it’s not actually being encouraged. Consider the following examples:

• It’s not enough that the University of Michigan is building a $10 million center geared toward black students. An on-campus activist group still demanded a “no-whites-allowed space to plot ‘social justice’ activism,” the College Fix reported last year.

• Also in 2017, whites were banned from a new campus lounge at American University for part of the spring semester at the behest of black student activists.

• Just yesterday, there was a talk at Trent University in Ontario, Canada, titled “It’s OK to be (Against) White(ness).”

• The University of Minnesota banned white students from a campus “safe space” last year, reported the Daily Caller.

• In February, writing at The Good Men Project, the very preachy Franklin Madison penned a piece titled “You, White Males, Don't Get to Define Whether You Are Racist or Not,” as he lamented, “What's it going to take for white men to start talking about race?” (Maybe next time the website can have one of the good men write their articles.)

• A Black Lives Matter group hosted a 2017 no-whites-allowed Memorial Day party in NYC (video below).

The above is just a sampling; you could fill an entire book with recent stories of tolerated anti-white bigotry. Then there’s the now ubiquitous white privilege pap, which permeates lower and (so-called) higher education and essentially teaches that all white people are privileged — even if they’re living shoeless in Appalachia.

Sometimes it’s even worse overseas, though. White South African farmers may now have the “privilege” of having their land seized without compensation, as this is what their nation’s parliament recently voted to do.

In fact, in 2012 already, the organization “Genocide Watch raised its alert level for [white genocide in] South Africa from stage five to stage six — the eighth and final stage is denial after the fact — when then-ANC Youth League boss Julius Malema began openly singing a racist song aimed at inciting murder against white South African farmers: ‘Shoot the Boer’ and ‘Kill the Boer,’” reported The New American at the time. A Boer is a white South African of Dutch or Huguenot descent.

Malema, now leader of the radical Marxist opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters, is the politician who introduced the motion to expropriate the white farmers’ land, which passed by a 241 to 83 margin. He’s also a man who said in 2016 that he was “not calling for the slaughter of white people — at least for now.” Perhaps it’s time to ask him for an update.

Of course, we generally don’t hear such talk in the United States, except when rare oddballs proclaim, “All I want for Christmas is white genocide,” as ex-Drexel University professor George Ciccariello-Maher did in a tongue-in-cheek 2016 tweet. The fact that whites are the only racial group you can make such a joke about without suffering total career destruction, however, speaks volumes.

