Soros-backed “Student” Movement Against Guns Vows “Revolution”

As part of the ongoing plot to disarm the American people, a national AstroTurf movement of “students” organized and supported by the radical Left and globalist billionaires is planning a national “walk out” from schools. The so-called “March For Our Lives” movement, which has the backing of front groups for establishment billionaires such as George Soros and Michael Bloomberg, intends to exploit traumatized children to advance further restrictions on gun rights and the Second Amendment following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. One of the “leaders” of the phony grassroots movement urged college students to “join the revolution,” too. Patriotic Americans and those concerned about children must expose the scam.

On March 14, anti-gun students duped into demanding that their own rights be infringed upon plan to walk out of class for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. Then, on March 24, and again on April 20, anti-gun students are also planning marches, including one in the nation's capital. All over the country, establishment-owned newspapers are hyping the “student” marches while ignoring the pro-gun students speaking out. Estimates by organizers suggest as many as 500,00 people might march on D.C. to demand further assaults on their freedom. Authorities in some jurisdictions are even forcing teachers to participate in the protests, according to news reports. And a number of celebrities known for hostility to gun rights are expected to attend, including TV “comedian” Jimmy Kimmel, infamous for hosting the least-viewed Oscars ever.

According to the “March for Our Lives” website, there were more than 725 events scheduled “worldwide.” While many of those will no doubt be duds, and some are even being hosted in totalitarian nations ruled by mass-murdering communist regimes that have already disarmed their victims, that is a significant number. Multiple radical left-wing U.S. politicians are pushing the “student” movement, too, including disgraced Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, who was accused of rigging the Democrat primary, and self-described socialist Bernie “the Bolshevik” Sanders, who went to the Soviet Union for his honeymoon.

“March For Our Lives is created by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings,” claims a permit application for the event in the nation's capital. Ironically, the application for the permit was filed by Women's March organizer Deena Katz. The Women's March, of course, became infamous last year after one of its key leaders, Islamist Linda Sarsour, was exposed as an advocate of Sharia law for America. Other leading forces in the Women's March include tax-funded abortion giant Planned Parenthood, which kills over 325,000 American preborn babies every year.

For decades, establishment globalists, violent communists, murderous Islamists, and hostile foreign powers have actively sought to disarm the American people. And for decades, they have been unable to make much progress. Under Obama, the would-be gun grabbers came closer than ever before. But even with Democrats largely in charge, public hostility to infringements on the God-given right to keep and bear arms was so fierce that it prevented any major develpments. Ironically, Obama may go down in history as the best gun salesman ever, with record numbers of firearm purchases throughout his term.

But now, by exploiting traumatized children to manipulate people's emotions, the gun grabbers smell blood in the water — already, Florida lawmakers passed a handful of infringements by pairing them with a plan to allow certain armed personnel at schools. And the establishment's moneyed interests are sparing no expense to strike at gun rights while they think they can. Obviously, there is major funding behind the effort. On the marchforourlives.com website, potential organizers of their own local marchers are promised that “information on accessing grants to support sibling marches will be emailed directly to registered host organizers.”

Some of those who have donated to support the anti-gun AstroTurf movement include left-wing Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and crony capitalist Eli Broad, both of whom pledged $1 million. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's brother Joshua donated $50,000, according to reports. TV personality and globalist New Age guru Oprah Winfrey gave half a million, as did movie producer Steven Spielberg and George Clooney, along with a barrage of other liberal Hollywood figures. Gucci, the overpriced “fashion” label that recently featured its models carrying severed heads down the runway, put up half a million, too. And billionaire globalist George Soros, the self-styled “god,” has been pouring money into a variety of far-left organizations that are bankrolling the “student” movement.

As this writer reported last week at FreedomProject Media, the student movement is, in fact, the very definition of AstroTurf — a term used to describe both artificial grass surfaces and phony “grassroots” movements controlled by powerful forces behind the scenes. Of course, there are undoubtedly some “useful idiots,” as they are known, who have been duped into believing that disarming law-abiding Americans would help prevent school shooting. After all, these are children, and most of them are victims of a dumbed-down government “education” regime that values ideological indoctrination more than academics or learning.

But even putting the gullibility, immaturity, and naivete of youngsters aside — that is part of the reason society does not let them vote, contract, marry, or carry guns — it is an undeniable fact that powerful establishment figures have been guiding and orchestrating this movement from the start. And ironically, the fact that the establishment's most well-funded leftist groups are behind the fake “student” movement was first revealed to a wide audience by the left-wing activist website Buzzfeed.com.

According to its report, “The Parkland Teens Fighting For Gun Control Have The Backing Of These Huge Organizing Groups,” there are “large progressive organizations, donors, and a high-powered public relations firm” backing the “March for Our Lives” movement. The article documented the fact that some of the nation's most well-funded left-wing establishment groups are helping the phony students' movement with everything from money and buses to organizing, promotion, and public relations work.

Among the organizations and outfits identified in the piece are Everytown for Gun Safety, a front group for billionaire anti-gun extremist Michael Bloomberg — a globalist who enjoys constant protection from heavily armed private security. While his AstroTurf group has wasted millions of dollars with nothing to show for it but rapidly expanding protections for gun rights across America, Bloomberg and his minions seem to think that parading children around might help turn the tide. And to that end, news reports suggest that his front group is pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into the AstroTurf “student” movement.

Another prominent organization behind the “student” movement is MoveOn.org, the fringe left-wing outfit funded by convicted criminal Soros. Of course, Soros has become a lighting rod for criticism — and not just for going on national TV to admit he had no guilt for helping National Socialists (Nazis) strip Jews of their property. Today Soros spends his ill-gotten wealth trying to corrupt Christianity, foment riots, and flood the West with Islamic migrants to undermine liberty and nation-states. He also thinks the most murderous regime in human history, the Communist Party dictatorship enslaving China, functions better than the U.S. government and should “own” what he calls the “New World Order.”

MoveOn.org, which Soros has lavishly funded with millions in donations over the years, has sent out millions of e-mails urging people to get involved with the phony “March For Our Lives” events. On March 7, the radical Soros-backed group even boasted publicly of its role in the “student” movement, thanking its members who have “contributed to our work supporting student-led organizing” and taking on the NRA. Among other actions, the group has been circulating petitions, helping to lead the “students,” calling on companies to oppose gun rights, “asking schools to support students,” distributing “I stand with students” stickers, and much more.

“MoveOn members are mobilizing for the March for Our Lives on March 24, in D.C. and around the country,” the group bragged on its website. “MoveOn members around the country will be joining the events, and we’ll be asking MoveOn members to step up and be among organizers for local marches and actions that are looking for leaders.” In other words, despite the “fake news” pushed by the establishment media, well-trained left-wing activists are literally bragging that they — and not students — are leading the “student-led” marches.

Last but certainly not least: Big Labor is pushing disarmament by exploiting traumatized children, too. The American Federation of Teachers, one of two radical left-wing unions that purports to speak for educators, has reportedly played a key role in advancing the “student” movement. Indeed, according to news reports, the AFT even bused children to Florida's Capitol so they could lobby politicians to violate their oaths of office to support the state and U.S. constitutions, both of which enshrine the pre-existing human right to keep and bear arms. No word on whether the unions will oppose schools coercing teachers into protesting against guns.

Even the leading “students” involved in the AstroTurf movement are attracting suspicion. David Hogg, for instance, who has been endlessly promoted by the establishment media, has become one of the public faces of the effort. But ironically, a growing body of evidence suggests that he is serving as a puppet for his radical activist mother, Rebecca Boldrick. Big League Politics reported on a Tweet sent out by Hogg's account that tags Facebook to ask that they remove a fake account in Hogg's name — but the screenshot of the Facebook page shows Boldrick is logged in, not Hogg. Other "students" are also being coached and manipulated by others.

“Now it appears likely that Hogg’s mother has a much larger influence over the actions of the gun control activist’s public presence,” the online news service reported. “This also opens up the question of whether or not Boldrick is simply using her son’s newfound fame to promote her liberal agenda.” Apparently Boldrick was a “VIP” with CNN, the widely ridiculed “fake news” kingpin often derided as the “Clinton News Network” or the “Communist News Network.” Hogg's father, meanwhile, is a former FBI agent, and with the nation wondering how the FBI and local law enforcement could fail so catastrophically, it sure helps to change the subject to “guns.”

All the while, the media has been concealing this information, including the establishment backing of the “student” movement. It has also refused to report on some of the more outlandish statements by organizers. Hogg (or his mother), for instance, took to Twitter to urge college students and others to “get out and join the revolution!” The precise nature of the “revolution” Hogg envisioned was not made clear. But historically, when “revolutions” have succeeded in disarming their intended targets, mass slaughter by government — known as democide; responsible for hundreds of millions of murders — begins in earnest.

In short, despite what the establishment media wants you to think, there is no grassroots uprising of brainwashed children demanding civilian disarmament. In reality, this “student” movement is the very definition of AstroTurf. Of course, even if these were legitimate student protests and not establishment AstroTurf funded by totalitarian-minded globalists and billionaires, it would still be ludicrous to set public policy based on the opinions of children. But for the sake of freedom and human life, it is crucial that the American people expose the fake media and its fake narrative aimed at disarming the public.

