Tax-funded University Hosts "Violence of Whiteness" Lecture

From FreedomProject Media:

Surprise! Another out-of-control, tax-funded American university is under fire nationwide after it was exposed pushing racist and hateful propaganda on faculty and impressionable students. Among other absurdities, students will learn about "the violence of blackness" and how "Jewishness" and "Latinoness" pose an "existential threat" to the United States.

Just kidding.

In reality, as part of a lecture on "whiteness," a fringe "professor" from Beloit College with a PhD in "Feminist Studies" — yes, seriously — was invited to the University of Minnesota to give a lecture on how "whiteness poses an existential threat to social, political, and economic life in the U.S." The nutty professor, Jamaican Lisa Anderson-Levy, will also argue for "dismantling whiteness."

"[D]ecentering whiteness is one of the most urgent social dilemmas of our time and demands our immediate attention," explains the "abstract" for the talk, titled The Elephant in the Room: A 'Grown Up' Conversation about Whiteness. The presentation also "explores the ways in which academic institutions are poised to either reproduce or interrupt these discourses," according to the invite.

Photo: Wolterk/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus