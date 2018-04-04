GOP Congress Approves Surge in Spending on Fed Ed

From FreedomProject Media:

In addition to providing another $500 million to the baby butchers at Planned Parenthood, the Republican-controlled Congress delivered record funding levels for the unconstitutional U.S. Department of Education — a department that President Donald Trump proposed abolishing on the campaign trail. Even worse than betraying voters and their oath of office to the Constitution, lawmakers betrayed America's youth, too.

In his budget proposal, Trump had asked Congress to slash funding at the federal Education Department by almost $10 billion. Instead, they boosted even “discretionary” education spending by over $2.5 billion, a staggering amount, even setting aside the fact that the U.S. government is now more than $20 trillion in debt with and estimated $200 trillion in unfunded liabilities.

At first, Trump threatened to veto the “ridiculous” omnibus scheme. But ultimately, citing “national security” concerns, he surrendered.

The details are even worse. As part of the Trump administration's proposals, they asked Congress to eliminate funding for the Orwellian data systems that have been vacuuming up private student data for almost two decades. They also requested cuts to the Institute of Education Sciences, which mines all of the data collected on America's children. That would have been a win for freedom and privacy.

In addition, the Trump budget eliminated the “Preschool Development Grants,” aimed at getting children into the government's clutches at earlier and earlier ages. And it slashed “professional development” schemes for educators, much of which is squandered indoctrinating teachers on the alleged evils of free markets, Christianity, heterosexuality, whiteness, Western civilization, and more.

Unfortunately for taxpayers, children, privacy, and the Constitution, Congress flaunted Trump's relatively minor requests for cuts. In many cases, lawmakers actually boosted funding for the offensive and unconstitutional programs, and even created new ones. Not a single major program or agency received a dime in cuts, even though virtually every Republican campaigned on reining in federal spending and meddling.

To read the rest of the article, click here.

Photo: mzamur/iStock/Getty Images Plus