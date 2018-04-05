No, Common Core is NOT Dead!

Despite false claims by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Common Core is not dead. In fact, as The New American's correspondent Alex Newman points out in this video, it is alive and well in states across America--and DeVos knows it, because under current federal statutes, she has to approve it. Alex explains that Common Core is a major problem, but the crisis in American education goes back generations. To solve it, Alex calls for the feds to obey the Constitution, and for the department to be abolished as proposed by everyone from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump.
