Survey Finds Fewer Americans Recognize the Holocaust

In August of 1939, National Socialist Adolph Hitler prepared to invade Poland from the West, while the Soviet Socialist Joseph Stalin was preparing to invade Poland from the East to pillage, rape, torture and murder Jews and Poles. At the time, Hitler laughingly declared, "Who, after all, speaks today of the annihilation of the Armenians?"

Hitler of course was making reference to the systematic extermination of 1.5 million Armenians in 1915 by the Turkish Muslim Empire.

Today there is a growing concern that the "Holocaust Is Fading From Memory" as 41 percent of Americans, and 66 percent of millennials, cannot define Auschwitz. There were more than 40,000 concentration and extermination camps and ghettos during the Holocaust, and 49 percent of the millennials cannot name a single one.

With a graduate degree in Judeo-Christian and Holocaust studies, I have dedicated my career to speaking and teaching not only on our Republic’s Judeo-Christian foundation, but on the systematic extermination of the Jews during WWII, the Ukrainian extermination under Stalin, the Arminian extermination under the Muslim-Turks, the Chinese extermination under the Socialist Mao Zedong, and many other atrocities under Socialist and Islamic totalitarian regimes.

Photo: wjarek/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus