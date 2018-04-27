California: No Opt Out From LGBT Indoctrination at School

From FreedomProject Media:

Education officials in California have determined that as long as human reproduction is not discussed, students and parents trapped in government schools may not opt out of mandatory indoctrination on homosexuality or gender confusion. Fortunately, the gracious overlords ruling California did determine that parents are still permitted to express their own views on these subjects to their children.

In a March 29 memo obtained by FreedomProject Media, Orange County Board of Education General Counsel Ronald Wenkart detailed his legal reasoning. As part of the "California Healthy Youth Act," government schools are required to provide so-called "Comprehensive Sexuality Education." One section of the "Education Code," though, allows parents or guardians to excuse their child from "comprehensive sexual health education and HIV education," Wenkart wrote.

Unfortunately, there is a giant loophole in the law that still mandates LGBT indoctrination. Another section of the “Code” explains that the exemption does not apply to "instruction, materials, or programming that discusses gender, gender identity, gender expressions, sexual orientation, discrimination, harassment, bullying, intimidation, relationships, or family and does not discuss human reproductive organs and their functions."

“Therefore,” Wenkart wrote, “parents who disagree with the instructional materials related to gender, gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation may not excuse their children from this instruction. However, parents are free to advise their children that they disagree with some or all of the information presented in the instructional program and express their views on these subjects to their children.”

So, in short, as long as actual reproduction is not discussed, government schools are free to brainwash children to support homosexuality, transgenderism, and more.

Photo: itakdalee/iStock/Getty Images Plus