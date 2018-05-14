Creation Scientists Slam Evolution Propaganda in Schools

From FreedomProject Media:

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Prestigious scientists and experts from the United States, Europe, and the Middle East came together late last month for the 3rd International Conference on the Origin of Life and the Universe. While there was plenty of diversity in their views, they all agreed on at least one thing: School children should not be subjected to lies or evolution-only propaganda at school.

In the United States, virtually all children in government schools are exposed to only one view on the origin of life: The theory that mankind evolved from a single-celled organism over millions or even billions of years. But as the scientists and experts from around the world demonstrated clearly, there is abundant scientific evidence showing that man was actually created, just as the Scriptures say.

A wide array of scientists — including Evangelical, Catholic, Mormon, and Islamic experts — addressed a broad range of topics related to Creation. In Turkey, efforts to undermine faith in the evolution theory using science have been highly successful. In fact, last year, authorities officially announced that the controversial theory would no longer be pushed on impressionable children in public school.

The experts at the conference made a compelling case. Dr. Fazale Rana, a Christian biochemist who serves as Vice President of Reasons to Believe, for instance, spoke on how the marvelously programmed human genome offers solid evidence of a Creator.

And Dr. David Snoke, president of the Christian Scientific Society and a physics professor at the University of Pittsburgh, noted that engineers already use design principles in their work.

