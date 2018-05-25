School District Teaching Biological Sex Is Meaningless

From FreedomProject Media:

As if to prove that the looniest lunatics are really running the asylum, policymakers with the far-left school board in Fairfax County, Virginia, voted overwhelmingly to teach children that their biological sex is meaningless. The officials also plan to teach 12- and 13-year old children to embrace transgenderism, without providing any information on the risks.

The outlandish schemes in Virginia were first reported by the conservative-leaning Family Research Council on its blog. In its report, the FRC highlighted changes to the so-called “Family Life Education” curriculum approved by a committee of “sex-ed” advisors that “will take things from bad to worse.” And bad may be a severe understatement.

Among the changes to the Orwellian “sex ed” program: scrubbing the term “biological sex” from all lessons. In its place, officials want to use the increasingly nutty language of the gender theorists — “sex assigned at birth,” in this case. One advisor quoted in reports explained it succinctly: “Biological sex is meaningless.” Apparently science is not emphasized much in Fairfax.

Also on the list of changes is teaching children (every year for four years) to use a daily drug regimen to supposedly help them avoid AIDS. The anti-viral Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis program, know as PrEP, involves taking anti-viral drugs everyday. It is specifically designed for homosexual men who have sex with other men without condoms. And it is not approved by the FDA for children.

To read the rest of the article, click here.