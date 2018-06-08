Two “Trans” Boys Destroy Girls in Race — Feminism Is to Blame

What do you call the top two finishers in the girls’ 100-meter dash at Connecticut’s recent State Open track and field championships? First and second place? If you’re not the mainstream media, you may call them “boys.”

In fact, one of them set the “girls’” State Open record in both the 100 and 200-meter runs. Welcome to our (not so) Brave New World.

Bulkeley High School’s Terry Miller, a boy claiming girlhood (BCG), won the events. In the 100-meter dash, the runner-up was Andraya Yearwood of Cromwell, also a BCG.

This now is nothing new. For example, “Laurel Hubbard — a man claiming woman status whose name originally was Gavin Hubbard — won the women’s 198.4-pound division in the Australian International weightlifting championships, besting his nearest rival by almost 45 pounds and ‘setting new national records in the snatch and clean and jerk,’ according to 1NewsNow,” as I reported last year.

Then there was the 55-year-old man going by the name “Lana Lawless,” who claimed womanhood and won the women’s division of the World Long Drive Championship in 2008. There are many more examples here, and there will be even more in the future — and you can largely blame feminism.

It’s ironic that the ideology claiming to take up the cudgels for women would be responsible for robbing them of sporting glory, but that’s exactly what has happened.

How? Well, there was a time when boys and girls were viewed as very different creatures, and ne’er the twain would meet except in courting and marriage. Yet feminists fancied that this stigmatized women and, pushing their agenda, swore up and down that, and this is the critical line, “the sexes are the same except for the superficial physical differences.”

Being a child of the ’70s and ’80s, I grew up inundated with this (not that I believed it). It was known as “gender neutrality” theory, and woe betide the hapless soul rejecting it. In fact, more common-sense-oriented feminist Camille Paglia once told a story about how angry feminists would corner her on college campuses in the ’70s, insist that “hormones didn’t exist” and, even if they did, that there was no way they could influence behavior.

“Gender neutrality” theory applied the term “gender” (previously reserved to grammar almost exclusively) to people, and taught, unsurprisingly, that it’s a “social construct”; consequently, it also held that if you raised the sexes identically, they’d be identical beneath the surface.

Feminists not only zealously embraced this, but even went so far as claiming that women could achieve parity with men in sports if only they were given equal opportunities for a sufficient time. In fact, I remember tennis champion Billie Jean King — whose claim to fame in this area was defeating 55-year-old Bobby Riggs in the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match when she was 29 — asking rhetorically why athletics was the only area in which males and females didn’t compete together (I believe she has since backtracked on this).

Now let’s tie this together. Feminists insisted again that “the sexes are the same except for the superficial physical differences.”

Now the male-claiming-female status crowd insists that if they change the superficial physical differences (i.e., external genitalia, facial hair), they can be the “other sex” — though, of course, they call it “gender.” A straight line absolutely can be drawn between the two claims.

Add to this the success of feminist-oriented media, academia, and entertainment at brainwashing people with “Girl Power” propaganda, and the current situation is to be expected. Note that when I illustrate for people the profound intersex gap in sports with facts — such as how the 14-year-old boys’ 800-meter record is better than the women’s world record — they’re generally surprised. Why wouldn’t they be? They’ve been instilled growing up with the idea of the sexes’ relative sameness.

The result? I once had a boy relate his impression to me that the intersex athletics gap was “very slight,” and just consider how 49 of 50 college students asked (video below) said that a man should be allowed to play on a women’s sports team if he identifies as female.

The kicker is that identification is now all it takes, the result being that males are sometimes allowed to compete with females even if they haven’t undergone so-called gender-reassignment surgery and aren’t taking female hormones. But, hey, why trouble over those “superficials”? Self-image is reality, anyway, right?

Of course, there’s no good science behind the “transgender” agenda (explanation here, here, and here), which is why there’s actually no such thing as being “transgender.” As former “transsexual” Alan Finch said, after becoming older and wiser, “You fundamentally can’t change sex.... Transsexualism was invented by psychiatrists.”

But many people don’t know this, not any more than they knew that “gender neutrality” theory was bunk. Consequently, and also because of political correctness’ power, neither the Connecticut girl track athletes nor their coaches will robustly speak out about the matter of having boys compete in girls’ events — except for those actually voicing support for the insanity.

And this cowardly failure to act, so typical of our human race, is how civilization and sanity are lost.

