Homeschooling in Communist China on the Rise Despite Ban

From FreedomProject Media:

Despite laws mandating a vigorous 9-year program of communist indoctrination for all children, a growing number of Chinese parents are risking the ire of their brutal rulers to educate their kids at home. In fact, the number of home-educating families appears to be soaring.

Because homeschooling is illegal in China, estimates on the number of homeschooled children vary widely. But according to figures released by the 21st Century Education Research Institute and cited in an article in the South China Morning Post, the number of homeschooled children tripled in just three years, going from 2,000 in 2013 to 6,000 by 2016.

Other anecdotal evidence suggests the numbers are far, far higher. On Chinese social-media service WeChat, for instance, the China Home-schooling account, an alliance of parents and educators, has more than 23,000 members. Because the Chinese regime monitors and strictly controls what happens online, the real number of home-educating families may be even higher than that.

The growth in home education has sparked concern among the regime's education bureaucrats. According to the SCMP report, the growing public interest in escaping Beijing's indoctrination program cause the “Education Ministry” to release a statement warning parents that “it’s forbidden to conduct home-schooling education to replace the compulsory education uniformly enforced across the country.”

Photo: NI QIN/iStock/Getty Images Plus