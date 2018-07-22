University of Minnesota Considers Mandating “Preferred Pronouns”

From FreedomProject Media:

Policymakers at the radical left-wing nuthouse known as the University of Minnesota are considering a new policy that would force everyone — professors and students — to use the “preferred pronouns” of individuals claiming to be confused about their gender. Casting First Amendment free speech concerns aside, the policy would result in non-conforming students being expelled and professors being fired.

The proposed policy, first reported by the far-left Minneapolis Star-Tribune, is known as “Equity and Access: Gender Identity, Gender Expression, Names and Pronouns.” Under the scheme, everybody involved in the UMN community is “expected to use the names, gender identities, and pronouns specified to them by University members.” Whether that includes “Your Royal Highness” was not immediately clear.

Nor was it clear why the policy was needed. But according to the university, the proposed crackdown will help make “transgender and gender nonconforming” individuals feel better. It is also aimed at maintaining an environment for University members that is “free from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation based on gender identity and gender expression,” the school said.

Discrimination based on refusing to compromise with reality is perfectly acceptable, though. In fact, discrimination against such stubborn people is mandated by the proposed policy, as those who refuse to play along with others' delusions may be fired or expelled by the university under the scheme. Whether there will be a conscientious objection exclusion for Muslims and others was not clear.

Photo: Wolterk/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus