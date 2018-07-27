Indiana Educators Could Face Felony for Exposing Kids to Obscene Sex Ed

From FreedomProject Media:

Effective this month, Indiana parents have a powerful tool allowing them to “veto” the sexualization, perversion, confusion, and indoctrination of their children. Under a new law, school officials exposing children to obscene material could be charged with a felony. The measure also compels government schools to seek consent from parents prior to providing any sort of lessons on sex, homosexuality, gender confusion, and more.

“We have teachers who are going beyond the standards and are getting into what I call more sensual, more nitty-gritty stuff, almost to the area of pornography,” State Sen. Dennis Kruse, the bill’s Republican author, was quoted as saying by LifeSiteNews.com, a popular pro-life news service. “We thought ‘wow this is creeping in now’ so we better do something so that it doesn’t take over the curriculum.”

Under the new statute, Public Law 154, combined with an existing law that was already on the books but was not being properly enforced, government schools are now required to notify parents with at least two written requests prior to offering the children any “instruction” in so-called “human sexuality.” The correspondence must accurately summarize everything that will be presented. Parents then have the option of either consenting to the “instruction” or not.

In a letter to state and local education officials across Indiana, the Christian public-interest law firm Liberty Counsel warned that even when parents consent, all material presented to students must remain within the bounds of Indiana law. Violations constitute a felony. That means any false, misleading, or obscene material presented to children in schools could land officials in hot water, and potentially behind bars.

Photo: Spauln/iStock/Getty Images Plus