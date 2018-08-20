Atlanta School Ends Morning Pledge of Allegiance to be “Inclusive”

From FreedomProject Media:

A tax-funded school in Atlanta, Georgia, announced that students would no longer recite the Pledge of Allegiance each morning. Instead, the school said students would be expected to recite the “Wolf Pack Chant” that will “focus on students’ civic responsibility to,” among other things, “our global society,” officials said. It was all in the name of “diversity.” But the backlash was fast and furious.

The controversial decision at the K-8 Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School, announced earlier this month, was made “in an effort to begin our day as a fully inclusive and connected community,” elementary Principal Lara Zelski said in a statement. “Over the past couple of years it has become increasingly obvious that more and more of our community were choosing to not stand and/or recite the pledge.”

Apparently, a number of pro football players choosing to protest during the national anthem inspired some of the faculty and students to refuse to participate in the pledge at school. “There are many emotions around this and we want everyone in our school family to start their day in a positive manner,” Zelski continued. “After all, that is the whole purpose of our morning meeting.”

She noted that students would continue to “lead the meeting.” But instead of standing at the meeting to pledge allegiance to their Republic, under God, with liberty and justice for all, the students would participate in the yet-to-be-developed “Wolf Pack Chant.” As part of that “chant,” the students would pledge responsibility to “our global society,” a frequent term used by globalists to refer to the dictator-dominated United Nations. Then the pledge could be said in classrooms if students wanted to.

Photo: STILLFX/iStock/Getty Images Plus