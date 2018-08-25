Professor Demands Easily “Triggered” Students Drop Class

From FreedomProject Media:

In this age of “trigger warnings” and “micro-agressions” on unhinged college campuses, one academic has had enough. English Professor Dr. James “Duke” Pesta (shown) at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh of FreedomProject fame is in the national news for a unique approach to the lunacy. If students wish to take his class, they must sign a contract promising to behave as adults. If they refuse, they should drop the course immediately.

“In this course, we study literature from cultures that existed before you were born,” reads the contract's Statement of Purpose. “Their world is not our world. Their beliefs may not be our beliefs. No one asks you to believe or endorse any premise, attitude, precept, theology, political system, or ideology contained in these books or expressed in class. Nor will you ever lose points or be docked grades because of your opinion.”

However, with that said, students must avoid judging history's great writers by today's “progressive,” so-called, standards and values. “We will not malign or trivialize these texts because they do not always parrot our values,” the contract continues. “We will not assume these books are racist, sexist, or homophobic because of the period in which they were written, or because of the race, class, gender, or religion of the authors.”

To avoid problems, the contract urges students to drop the class immediately if they are triggered by free speech, the free exchange of ideas, or by people who express different ideas from their own. Anyone triggered by “open, direct, and adult discussion of issues, including but not limited to issues of faith, war, violence, race, gender, and sexuality,” should also drop the class, the contract states. Those who feel entitled to censor others are urged to drop out, too.

Photo: Dr. Duke Pesta