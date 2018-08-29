Socialists Urge Infiltration of Government Schools

From FreedomProject Media:

America's most prominent socialist organization is urging socialists to infiltrate government schools so they can brainwash impressionable young children, sparking national alarm over the totalitarian ideologues' tactics and agenda. But despite the rantings of the dangerous organization, it is at least a century late to the party, with the government “education” sector having been dominated by socialists for generations.

In a pamphlet by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) titled “Why Socialists Should Become Teachers,” the totalitarian group's youth branch urges socialists to infiltrate schools so they can exploit the “political, economic, and social potential the industry holds.” Among the reasons for the sector being seen as “strategic” is that it will allow socialists to further radicalize the labor unions.

Also, the controversial document, which has now sparked headlines nationwide, outlines a plot for teachers to weaponize their position for politicizing students and their families to advance tyranny. For instance, the document says socialist “teachers” can exploit their access to students and their families to get them all involved in “campaigns around police brutality, immigrant rights, and environmental justice.”

The fringe socialists also boast that their minions are already in place in schools across America. “There is a growing national network of educators in DSA working to transform our schools, our unions, and our society,” the pamphlet brags, as if parents needed more evidence that their children are being brainwashed by totalitarians. “Being a member of DSA means there is a pre-existing network of fellow socialists you can tap for support as you undertake this work.”

To read the rest of the article, click here.

