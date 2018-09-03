School Assignment: Choose Who Dies Based on Race & Gender

From FreedomProject Media:

An outrageous assignment for middle schoolers at a government school in Ohio urged them to choose who lives and who dies based on their race, age, sex, sexual orientation, religion, and other characteristics. The project, described as “Whom to Leave Behind,” envisioned a hypothetical scenario in which the children were supposed to choose 8 out of 12 candidates to board a space ship for another planet and survive an impending end-of-the-world catastrophe.

But parents and taxpayers were not amused. Now, the school, Roberts Middle School in the Cuyahoga Falls School District, claims it is “investigating” the controversial assignment. The reality, however, is that this sort of dangerous indoctrination masquerading as education is ubiquitous in government schools. And it is very deliberate. The effect it has on children's morals, values, and beliefs is often catastrophic.

The candidates for being saved and sent to populate a new planet included “a militant African-American medical student,” “a 33 year old female Native American,” a “female, Muslim international student,” a “Hispanic clergyman who is against homosexuality,” “a racist armed police officer who has been accused of using excessive force,” “an Asian, orphaned 12-year-old boy,” a “60-year-old Jewish university professor,” a “homosexual, male professional athlete,” and a “female movie star who was recently the victim of sexual assault.”

The students' “task” was to “select the Eight (8) [sic] passengers who will make the trip,” according to the assignment's instructions. The children were told to “take approximately 5 minutes and rank order of [sic] the passengers from one to twelve based on who you feel to be the most deserving to make the trip with one being the most the most deserving and twelve being the least deserving.” “Next the entire group will come together and decides [sic] as a group the eight (8) passengers who will make the trip.” The grammatically atrocious instructions then informed students that “EVERYONE [sic] must agree.”

To read the rest of the article and watch a related video, click here.

Photo: hiphotos35/iStock/Getty Images Plus