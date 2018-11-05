Monday, 05 November 2018

Students Bullied Over Standing Against School Agendas

Written by 

Pastor Alvin Dupree is a member of the school board for the school district of Appleton, Wisconsin. He sat down with correspondent Alex Newman in studio to discuss the status of school systems and pushing of particular agendas. Pastor Dupree shares specific examples in the area where students have committed suicide due to bullying from opposing these agendas.

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Male Teacher Disciplined for Refusing to Watch Teen Girl Shower N.Y. Times FINALLY Exposes the Cause of Mass Illiteracy »
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA