John Taylor Gatto, Among America’s Finest Educators, Passes Away

From FreedomProject Media:

One of America's best, brightest and most courageous educators, John Taylor Gatto (shown), passed away on October 25 at 82 due to health issues. Gatto spent three decades in the classroom, followed by many years of blowing the whistle on the whole system while helping countless Americans understand the evils of compulsory government indoctrination masquerading as a “public school education.”

As an educator, Gatto was respected by everyone — even the government's own system. In fact, so successful was his teaching career that the Pennsylvania native was thrice honored as New York City Teacher of the Year, first in 1989, then in 1990, and again in 1991. Also in 1991, he became New York State Teacher of the Year. That same year, he quit. Instead, he decided to wage war on the system itself.

His resignation letter was published by the Wall Street Journal. “I’ve come slowly to understand what it is I really teach: A curriculum of confusion, class position, arbitrary justice, vulgarity, rudeness, disrespect for privacy, indifference to quality, and utter dependency,” he wrote. “I teach how to fit into a world I don’t want to live in. I just can’t do it anymore. I can’t train children to wait to be told what to do; I can’t train people to drop what they are doing when a bell sounds; I can’t persuade children to feel some justice in their class placement when there isn’t any, and I can’t persuade children to believe teachers have valuable secrets they can acquire by becoming our disciples. That isn’t true.”

To read the rest of the article, click here.

Photo: John Taylor Gallo