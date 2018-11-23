Teacher Says School “Tricked” Autistic Kids Into Transgenderism

From FreedomProject Media:

A teacher turned whistleblower at a government school in the United Kingdom warned that vulnerable children — most of whom have autism and other mental disorders — were being “tricked” and “brainwashed” into believing they are the wrong sex by school officials. Some 17 students just at that one school are in the process of “changing gender,” the teacher warned. And parents are being kept in the dark.

The explosive revelations came over last weekend in the U.K. Daily Mail from a teacher who requested anonymity, fearing for her career because teachers can apparently be fired for even questioning the lunacy. But after seeing the growing number of vulnerable young people being pressured into joining the gender-bender madness, the teacher, referred to as “Carol” in the news article, decided she had to speak out.

“They are just young people with mental health problems who have found an identity and want to be part of a group of like-minded people,” the whistleblower told the British newspaper, likening the brainwashing of the children to “grooming” them. “I believe that autistic children who are not transgender are being exploited by the transgender lobby.”

“They are being brainwashed into believing they are transgender,” the teacher added.

To read the rest of the article, click here.

Photo: ronniechua/iStock/Getty Images Plus