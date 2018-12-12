UN Exploits Autistic Child to Promote Climate Scam

From FreedomProject Media:

KATOWICE, POLAND — After being brainwashed in a government school to believe that human activities were causing dangerous global warming, Greta Thunberg, an autistic Swedish teenager, is being exploited and paraded around by the United Nations as the poster child of the “youth climate movement.” The one positive development: She is boycotting the government school that brainwashed her to make her point. And she is “inspiring” other children to do the same.

Sitting next to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a card-carrying Socialist, the 15-year-old victim of government indoctrination pretended to be standing up to “the man” — even while “the man” was doing everything possible to bring notoriety to her and her misguided “climate” crusade. “Since our leaders are behaving like children, we will have to take the responsibility they should have taken long ago,” said the mentally challenged teen.

Of course, the reason top globalists and socialists pretend to adore this poor girl so much is that she is basically demanding that globalism and socialism be imposed on humanity. “We are facing an existential threat and there is no time to continue down this road of madness,” she told the UN, demanding that “world leaders” quash freedom and prosperity — as if there was a “war” going on — to stop CO2 emissions. “Our political leaders have failed us.”

But there is a major silver lining to this pathetic spectacle. To pressure her rulers to take more of her freedom and money under the guise of “saving the planet,” Thunberg has been boycotting her government school. Originally, she was boycotting school completely to “save the climate,” although now she is just skipping one day per week. Still, that means less time for the government school to further terrorize and indoctrinate the poor child with the climate religion.

Photo of Greta Thunberg: COP24