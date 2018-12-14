Teacher Fired for Using Correct Gender Pronouns

From FreedomProject Media:

A Christian school teacher in Virginia has been fired for using the correct gender pronoun to refer to a student. He was literally fired for referring to a girl as a “she.” Seriously. But now, as word spreads, outrage and confusion about the persecution is spreading in the community and across America. And there may be legal implications for the blatant anti-Christian bigotry.

After a four-hour kangaroo hearing, the West Point School Board voted unanimously last week to dismiss West Point High School French teacher Peter Vlaming. His supposed crime: a religious objection to playing along with the dangerous and objectively incorrect delusions of a female student who claimed to be “transgender” and wanted to be referred to using male pronouns.

“We do not and cannot tolerate discrimination in any form, or actions that create a hostile environment for any member of our school family,” the board said in its statement discriminating against the teacher over his religion. “Mr. Vlaming was asked repeatedly, over several weeks and by multiple administrators, to address a student by the pronouns with which this student identifies.”

But the board wanted to be clear that this was no accident on Vlaming's part. “The issue before us was not one mistaken slip of the tongue. Mr. Vlaming consistently refused to comply going forward — including in a statement made at the hearing — a willful violation of school board policy.” West Point schools Superintendent Laura Abel added that the teacher's stance created a “hostile learning environment.”

