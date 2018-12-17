British Schools to Teach “All Genders” Can Have Menstrual Periods

In the latest triumph of transgenderism, a school district in southern England will begin teaching grade-schoolers that “all genders” can have menstrual periods.

“Trans boys and men and non-binary people may have periods,” reads the advice to teachers from the Brighton and Hove City Council. In other words, females who deny their biological sex will nevertheless experience physical symptoms of being female as they mature.

Such sentiments, however, cannot be expressed directly, particularly in bastions of extreme progressivism such as Brighton, so they are couched in the language of transgenderism, and students are then indoctrinated into believing that males can have periods.

And indoctrination it is. The report calls on schools to ensure that “language and learning about periods is inclusive of all genders, cultures, faiths and sexual orientations. For example; ‘girls and women and others who have periods.’” Such teaching is to begin at age eight “within a planned program of relationships and sex education,” and not just in health class. “There is a cross-curricular approach to learning about periods, particularly in science and [Personal, Social, and Health Education] but also in media studies, [physical education], maths, graphics, and textiles.”

The council’s advice is allegedly aimed at preventing “period poverty,” the notion that students miss school because they cannot afford products to help manage their periods. To that end, it instructs schools to provide “period products” to all students who need them and place bins for disposing of used products “in all toilets” for students aged seven or older.

“By encouraging effective education on menstruation and puberty, we hope to reduce stigma and ensure no child or young person feels shame in asking for period products inside or outside of school if they need them,” the council said in a statement to the Telegraph.

“We believe that it’s important for all genders to be able to learn and talk about menstruation together… Our approach recognizes the fact that some people who have periods are trans or non-binary.”

That may be true, but the number of “trans or non-binary” students ought to be minuscule, and those students could be handled discreetly, on a case-by-case basis.

Not so in Brighton, where the transgender ideology is in full swing, to the extent that four-year-olds have been asked to choose their own “gender identity” before starting school. In October, the council issued a “Trans Inclusion Schools Toolkit.” Among other things, that document instructs schools to validate students’ chosen gender identities, noting that failure to refer to a student by his chosen name or pronoun could constitute harassment; to dismiss all parental concerns about trans students’ sharing restrooms or locker rooms with members of the opposite sex; and possibly even to report to social services those parents who refuse their own children’s demands to “transition” to another gender. Not surprisingly, this has encouraged students to go trans, to the point that “a state secondary in Brighton has 40 pupils who ‘do not identify as [the] gender presented at birth,’” according to the Daily Mail.

The latest guidelines on menstruation are “insanity,” Conservative Member of Parliament David Davies told the Mail. “Learning about periods is already a difficult subject for children that age, so to throw in the idea girls who believe they are boys also have periods will leave them completely confused,” he added.

Stephanie Davies-Arai, founder of Transgender Trend, which combats the transgender movement, said, “Girls going through puberty are already having a difficult time. What they should be given is clear language to be able to talk about their bodies and their female biological functions without couching it in politically correct terms.”

And feminist Julie Bindel declared, “To tell impressionable children that boys can also menstruate sidelines girls who should be getting support when they start their periods.”

Of course, the entire transgender campaign is about sidelining normal boys and girls in deference to a few who are uncomfortable in their own skin — the Brighton council says normal students who are skittish about sharing changing rooms with trans students should be given “alternative” arrangements to avoid stigmatizing trans students — and growing the ranks of transgenders so they can exert even more influence. Such insanity needs to come to a full stop, period.

Photo: Highwaystarz-Photography/iStock/Getty Images Plus