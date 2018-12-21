German Government to Re-Educate Kids of “Right-Wing” Parents

From FreedomProject Media:

In what was seen by many observers as a throwback to evil ideas from Germany's National Socialist (Nazi) days, German authorities helped publish a pamphlet advocating the re-education of children whose parents disagree with the regime's official (and totally insane) ideology. Among the ideas that are verboten: opposition to “gender theory,” the “sexualization” of children, and mass immigration. So-called education must help combat “right-wing populism,” the document added.

Critics blasted the document's instructions for using the language of children to detect thought crimes by parents. According to the brochure, parts of which were translated into English for an article by LifeSiteNews.com, parents with attitudes the state deems unacceptable can be sniffed out. In particular, they can be detected through the use of “seemingly harmless words which stem, however, from the jargon of the New (or Old) Right and which imply a deeply misanthropic attitude.”

The Orwellian propaganda also gives examples of warning signs that children may come from a “racist” or “right-wing” family. One involves a brother and sister who seem “especially obedient” and have no “so-called disciplinary problems.” The siblings in question also display “traditional gender roles,” with the sister wearing “dresses and braids” and learning “needlework” at home while the boy “is physically being strongly challenged and drilled.”

Another example involves a mother coming to school to complain that her son was dressed up as a girl and had his finger nails painted at school the previous day. The mother “declares that this has a bad influence upon her child; children should not be further confused; boys are boys, girls are girls.” Such attitudes are not allowed in today's totalitarian Germany, it seems.

Photo: From the cover of the pamphlet