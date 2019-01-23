California Wants to Teach Kindergartners There Are 15 Genders

From FreedomProject Media:

The California Department of Education is working on a plan to teach kindergartners that there are at least 15 different “genders.” The materials under the scheme also claim it is impossible to know whether babies are boys, girls, or something else, because they cannot talk yet. Parents will not be notified and are not allowed to opt their children out of the indoctrination sessions.

According to a report in FaithWire, the proposed changes would be implemented under a revision to the state’s “Health Education Framework” to be voted on in May. The scheme says it “supports the development of knowledge, skills, and attitudes” across a range of areas including “sexual health,” which serves as a catch-all to teach children all manner of perversion and evil.

One of the recommended books, titled “Who Are You? The Kid's Guide to Gender Identity,” purports to provide “a straightforward introduction to gender for anyone aged 4+.” The book claims, among other absurdities, that grown-ups “make a guess” about what gender babies are “by looking at their bodies.” The cover features a boy in a dress and a girl climbing a tree.

Meanwhile, a chapter in the health framework guidelines explains to teachers how to teach “sexuality” to kindergarten children. “Discuss gender with kindergartners by exploring gender stereotypes and asking open-ended questions, such as what are preferred colors, toys, and activities for boys/girls, and then challenging stereotypes if presented,” it reads.

Then, the teacher should continue to confuse the children. “Throughout this discussion, show images of children around the same age who do not conform to typical gender stereotypes,” the instructions read. “Examples do not have to be exaggerated or overt. Simple differences, such as colors or toy preferences, can demonstrate acceptance of gender non-conformity.”

Of course, preaching this sort of madness to vulnerable and impressionable children captive in a government classroom has devastating effects. As The Newman Report documented last year, a study from the University of California, Los Angeles, found that more than one fourth of children in the state between the ages of 12 and 17 are “gender non-conforming.”

Image: Anne-Marie Miller via iStock / Getty Images Plus