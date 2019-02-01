Friday, 01 February 2019

Creating Little SJW Marxists

Written by 

William F. Jasper joins Top Headline to discuss Education Week’s article “What Is Social Justice Education Anyway?” Jasper points out the author’s argument for influence of Marxist theories in the classroom for K-12 children.

Social Justice Education: Creating Little SJW Marxists in the Classroom

