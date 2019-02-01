Snopes Lies About California’s Plan To Teach 5-Year-Olds Transgenderism

From FreedomProject Media:

The far-left perverts and fraudsters running the website “Snopes” dishonestly styling itself a “fact-check” operation have shown yet again why they have no credibility among normal people. In a screed released this week, Snopes labeled as “false” a number of stories, including one by FreedomProject Media, exposing a new “Health Education Framework” that promotes gender-bending insanity to kindergarten children. Debunking the lies by Snopes, though, is as simple as going to California's proposed new “Health Education Framework” and reading it.



In its post, Snopes listed the claim in question as: “In 2019, California education authorities formulated a policy that, if implemented, would force parents to allow their children to be taught that 'there are 15 genders.'” Unlike previous “fact checks” put out by Snopes, in this case, their summary of the issue, while problematic, at least bears some resemblance to the actual claims being made. However, bizarrely, considering that the evidence of this is posted online on the California Education Department's website, the phony fact-checking site rated the claims as “false.” Snopes elaborates, saying, “This rating indicates that the primary elements of a claim are demonstrably false.”



But as this piece will show, the primary elements of the claim are demonstrably true, and anyone with an Internet connection can verify that in a matter of seconds from primary source documents. Let's start with the policy formulation in question, the HEF for Kindergarten through third grade, which can be found on the California Department of Education's website here. On page 66 of that document, on line 1710, the framework very clearly recommends the “Who Are You? The Kid's Guide to Gender Identity.” This book outlines, among other absurdities, the notion that there are 15 different genders and that adults must “guess” what gender babies are because babies cannot speak yet. The authors recommend the book for children ages 4 and up.

The same HEF document by California education bureaucrats explains how teachers should introduce sexuality and gender-bending madness to children in kindergarten. “Discuss gender with kindergartners by exploring gender stereotypes and asking open-ended questions, such as what are preferred colors, toys, and activities for boys/girls, and then challenging stereotypes if presented,” it reads. “Throughout this discussion, show images of children around the same age who do not conform to typical gender stereotypes... Simple differences, such as colors or toy preferences, can demonstrate acceptance of gender non-conformity.”Finally, the last point in Snopes summary of the claim is the notion that parents may not opt their children out of this madness. Again, this is easy to prove, and California's own education and legal officials have said it publicly . Citing the California Healthy Youth Act, lawyers for school districts last year concluded that parents may not opt their children out of “instruction, materials, or programming that discusses gender, gender identity, gender expressions, sexual orientation, discrimination, harassment, bullying, intimidation, relationships, or family.”

To read the rest of the article, click here.

Image: Weedezign via iStock / Getty Images Plus