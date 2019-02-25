New Show Indoctrinates Girls to Become Social-Justice Warriors

From FreedomProject Media:

Under the guise of teaching “media literacy” and other educational topics, a new web series called the “Radical Cram School” is indoctrinating young Asian girls and other “people of color” into becoming radical feminists, socialists, racists, revolutionaries, anti-American zealots, and full-blown social-justice warriors. The show also promotes gender confusion and “The Resistance” against President Trump.



The bizarre specatacle, hosted by fringe activist Kristina Wong, begins with the premise that Asians and others in America are oppressed. One of the women working on the show, Nako Narter, shares powerful examples of this alleged oppression such, for instance, as an Asian girl being told she could not be Tinkerbell because she was not blonde, or a teacher being indifferent to the correct Japanese pronunciation of a type of painting. Seriously.



The child victims of this harmful indoctrination — and Wong admits it is indoctrination — range from age 7 to 11. Wong, who apparently identifies as a “comedian” but has a degree in “Asian American Studies,” repeatedly refers to the hapless children in her classroom as “young rebels” and “comrades.” She then proceeds to indoctrinate the poor victims with all sorts of idiocy and filth that makes one wonder what sort of parents would entrust their children to such a loon.

In one episode on “vocabulary,” for example, Wong introduces the girls to something called “gender non-binary” and “gender fluid.” This concept, one of the young girls says, means “like, you can be any gender you want to be, you're not just a boy or a girl.” When prodded, another one of the girls sheepishly claims to be “gender fluid.”

Image: screenshot from YouTube video of Radical Cram School lesson