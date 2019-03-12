Florida Schools Show LGBT Propaganda Films in Middle School

From FreedomProject Media:

Under the guise of “social-emotional learning” (SEL), at least one school district in Florida ordered middle school teachers to show propaganda films promoting the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) agenda to children. One of the clips promoting gender confusion, bizarrely, was produced by a major Canadian bank. Another film portrays a self-styled “bisexual” as some sort of hero to be applauded for his sexual proclivities. These were shown to captive children ages 10 through 13.



Several controversial videos were included in the series. Among them was “#SpeakUpforInclusion,” a 4-minute clip that perpetuates absurd stereotypes under the pretext of combating stereotypes. It includes a Muslim claiming people view her as a “terrorist,” an “indigenous person” who was supposedly thought of as potentially “being a drunk” or having substance abuse issues, an Indian who claimed people “might have expected me to know a lot about computers,” a young person complaining that people think young people are lazy, a black man saying “hey do you rap,” and more.



After a bunch of platitudes about “diversity” and not judging, a man dressed up as a woman appears on screen. “I had a shop floor supervisor who stood up for me and sent out a company-wide e-mail saying that Robyn has every legal right to use the women’s change rooms,” said “Robyn” in a deep, manly voice. “It’s funny because you do find allies in some of the strangest places.” The video, produced by the Royal Bank of Canada, then uses emotional music while urging everyone to “speak up for inclusion.” How men in the women’s bathrooms promotes inclusion was not specified.

Image: FotoCuisinette via iStock / Getty Images Plus