Latinos Slam “Racist” CA Education Dept. for Hiding LGBT Schemes

From FreedomProject Media:

A growing wave of outrage among minority communities is sweeping over California, with furious parents blasting the state’s Department of Education for trying to hide radical Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender propaganda in school from parents. Indeed, Hispanic parents are now charging the state’s education bureaucracy with “racism” for failing to include them in the decision.

Among other concerns, parents and Hispanic leaders in California noted that the Education Department failed to make the new Health Education Framework available in Spanish, even though almost a third of the households in the state are Spanish-speaking and even though it normally makes other materials available in Spanish. That means these parents were denied the opportunity to have a say in what their children would be taught. And the material is extremely controversial, to put it mildly.

Over the last month, The Newman Report has published several reports on the ongoing controversy surrounding California’s Health Education Framework. Among other extremism, the plan calls for teaching 5-year-old children that there are infinite genders, including “trans, genderqueer, non-binary, gender fluid, transgender, gender neutral, agender, neutrois, bigender, third gender, two-spirit,” and so on. One of the recommended books claims grown-ups “guess” what gender babies are. The LGBT indoctrination gets progressively more extreme as children get older.

The Newman Report asked Hispanic leaders and others in California why parents in the Hispanic community were so outraged. In response, a dozen mothers and fathers responded with formal statements slamming the new program and education officials who sought to impose the radical scheme without even informing the Hispanic community — much less receiving their input or approval.

Alfred Cuellar, a concerned father in Anaheim, said parents in the area are very disturbed that officials failed to let them know about the changes. “They have lost our trust with this framework, it goes against our values as parents,” he told The Newman Report, blasting medically inaccurate information. “This is a direct attack on the family, on laws established by God that marriage is between a man and a woman. This should not be accepted in our schools. Our children are not a political field. Teaching minors about transgenderism is illegal.... Our children should not be an experiment.”

To read the rest of the article, click here.