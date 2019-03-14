Bringing Truth to Black Community, Exposing Black Genocide

In this exclusive interview with The New American magazine during the Council for National Policy meeting, Salt and Light Council President Dran Reese explained how churches are bringing truth and a biblical worldview to black communities across America. Working with prominent black pastors, the Salt & Light Council educates communities on how some black Americans are "being used as pawns of change." As part of the Content of Character series, the group travels America giving education and training seminars. Humans are all the same race, Reese said, which is why the group works to end the racial divide being fueled and exploited by change agents. The group also provides true black history and exposes the ongoing black genocide perpetrated by groups such as Planned Parenthood. They highlight voter fraud, illegal immigration, sanctuary cities, and other crucial issues that impact the black community.