Christian Education Initiative Sounds Alarm on Public Schools

From FreedomProject Media:

A new coalition of evangelical leaders in the education space just announced a campaign to promote Christian education, all while educating parents and pastors on the dangers that government schools present to children and the church. The effort, dubbed the Christian Education Initiative (CEI), seeks to facilitate a mass “exodus” of Christian families from the public-school system, among other goals.

“Now is the time for like-minded ministries to unite and promote a national movement to expand biblical worldview education,” said CEI Chairman Lt. Col. E. Ray Moore (Ret.), founder and president of Frontline Ministries and Exodus Mandate. “We are not government school reformers but are rather encouraging parents to provide a biblically based education for their churches and children.”

“Christian children need Christian education,” added Moore, a pioneer in the home-education movement who has been working to get Christian children out of government schools for over two decades.

The Christian Education Initiative has six key objectives. These include rescuing Christian children from government indoctrination; promoting biblical education to churches; returning authority over education from government to parents; expanding Christian education options; training pastors, educators, parents, and others in a biblical philosophy, curriculum, and methodology of education; and helping parents of limited financial means provide a Christian education for their children without involving government.

