Friday, 30 August 2019

What To Expect This School Year - Duke's Take

With the new school year upon us, Dr. Duke Pesta speaks on the predominance of social justice in the education system today. With the trickle down ideas that start at the top with Universities, schools are looking to get rid of gifted programs as a way to fit students into more of a "one size fits all" curriculum.

