Pope: “Global Village” Should Educate Children

From FreedomProject Media:

Seemingly abandoning centuries of Catholic tradition on education, Pope Francis called for a “universal” interfaith “global village” to take over schooling and teach children everywhere how to properly care for the earth and get along with each other.

Critics expressed alarm over the plan, however. Among those speaking out are leading Catholic education experts such as former senior education policy advisor Charlotte Iserbyt from the Ronald Reagan administration.

“We need a Global Compact on Education aimed at developing a new universal solidarity and a new humanism,” the pope explained without elaborating on what he meant by the term humanism. Global “compacts,” of course, are being used more and more frequently by the United Nations to advance its agenda, most recently on mass migration.

“We must unite our efforts to create an educational alliance to form mature individuals who are able to live within and for society,” he continued. The precise meaning of living “for society” was not explained, but traditional Catholic doctrine has held that people should live for God. Communists and socialists, on the other hand, have long maintained that individuals should live “for society.”

Change is the goal. But every change, Francis explained, demands an “educational process” to bring it about. “We cannot create a change without educating for the change,” the pope continued without explaining the exact nature of the global “change” he hoped would result from his new educational paradigm.

Bizarrely, considering Catholic doctrine on the primary role of parents in the education of children, Francis used the same language as Hillary Clinton, author of It Takes a Village, to expand on his controversial vision.

“According to an African proverb, ‘it takes a whole village to educate a child,’” the pope said as he read his prepared remarks announcing the new effort, saying the village could “form” young people and “instill” in them his views on society. “We have to create such a village before we can educate.”

To read the rest of the article, click here.

Photo of Pope Francis: AP Images