BBC Teaching Children There Are “Over 100” Genders

From FreedomProject Media:

The tax-funded British propaganda service known as BBC is facing global criticism and ridicule after falsely teaching children that there are “over 100” genders and that those who disagree can be jailed. The dangerous lie was peddled to primary school kids ages 9 through 12 as part of its supposedly educational “Teach” video series known as “The Big Talk.”

Leading experts, including the American College of Pediatricians, have argued that teaching transgender propaganda to children is “child abuse.” Even worse is normalizing the impersonation of the opposite gender, which increasingly is causing confused children to seek out irreversible surgical mutilation of their genitals and hormone regimens.

But the BBC showed no signs of concern in peddling the dangerous quackery to impressionable young children. “You know, there are so many gender identities,” a “teacher” responds to a child in one of the government-funded videos. “We know that we have got male and female, but there are over 100, if not more, gender identities now.”

The head teacher, described by BBC as a “trusted adult,” goes on to provide examples of various “gender identities” people can have. “You’ve got some people who might call themselves gender queer, who are just like, ‘I don’t really want to be anything in particular, I’m just going to be me,’” the adult says, confusing untold millions of British children.

Of course, in reality, there are only two genders — male and female — and every strand of an individual’s DNA testifies to that fact. Ironically, BBC and other tax-funded “news” services around the world have increasingly been labeling critics of their pseudo-science on climate and gender as “science deniers.” And yet, science is clear: There are men and women, and that’s it.

The BBC, though, wants children to believe that only the ignorant disagree — and that they may be jailed if they publicly refuse to go along. In another video within the series dubbed “Respecting Myself and Others,” the “trusted adult” informs the children that those who object to the gender confusion “just don’t know any better yet.”

Image: Anne-Marie Miller via iStock / Getty Images Plus