Tomi Lahren Suspended From Blaze for “Pro-Choice” Statement

Tomi Lahren’s comments on The View, a daytime TV program that spouts a steady diet of progressive drivel, may have endeared herself to that liberal audience, but it did not set well with her bosses at The Blaze, a conservative network where Lahren regularly espouses a strongly conservative line.

The Blaze, a TV network founded by conservative commentator Glenn Beck, has suspended Lahren for at least one week because she told the “ladies” of The View that she, too, was “pro-choice” on the issue of abortion. Tellingly, she had never before expressed the position that being for abortion on demand is the “conservative position.” At least not on The Blaze.

“I’m pro-choice, and here’s why,” Lahren said in her appearance. “I am a constitutional, y’know, someone who loves the Constitution. I’m someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies. I can’t sit here and say that as a Republican and I can say, you know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Lahren’s contract expires in September, but it is hard to see her lasting until then.

Many conservatives have praised her role on The Blaze for her tough rhetoric against liberal positions, in which she tends to take the “fight” to the Left. For example, Lahren has called Black Lives Matter “the new KKK,” and has been very supportive of local police officers. She has been quite forceful in her support of President Trump, gun rights, and a host of conservative positions. Although she has sided in this case with the feminists on the abortion issue, Lahren has not been bashful in criticizing them on other issues. In fact, she noted that the recent Women’s March was wrong to exclude pro-lifers.

As bad as her being “pro-choice” on the abortion question is with activist conservatives, her stinging commentary implies that anyone who takes a pro-life position cannot be a true conservative. She grotesquely associates being in favor of the legalized killing of unborn children with support for the Constitution, and the concept of limited government.

And she bluntly said that for her to say she is for limited government and for the pro-life position would make her a “hypocrite.”

With that statement, she has broadly labeled the overwhelming majority of Americans who consider themselves supporters of limited government as hypocrites. This incendiary language no doubt found approval on The View, but was not what one could expect from a “conservative” commentator. Perhaps she has simply been telling The Blaze audience what it wants to hear, and did the same on The View. In any case, an appearance on a left-wing TV program should be seen as an opportunity to explain a conservative position, not to trash it.

After her suspension, Lahren said, “The Left bans speech. We shouldn’t.” Really? The Blaze should be forced to air views opposite to its mission? Of course, Lahren can advocate for abortion on demand all she wants --- just not on someone else’s dime.

Despite being unpopular with The Blaze TV audience, the thesis that a true limited government constitutionalist would favor making the killing of unborn babies legal is without merit.

Only an outright anarchist could argue that the government should not protect unborn children from being killed. And that is only because an anarchist does not believe in government at all. Americans, on the other hand, who look upon government’s purpose as to protect life, liberty, and property, should think differently.

One must ask Lahren: if she believes in limited government, exactly what does she believe it should limited to doing? Those on the progressive Left see government’s role as to change society, redistribute wealth, and the like.

Constitutionalists, on the other hand, see government’s role much as the Founding Fathers saw it — Thomas Jefferson was not some lone ranger when he wrote in the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men.” (Emphasis added.)

The very purpose of government is to secure the rights God has given us — and one of those rights, Jefferson explicitly wrote was the right to life. But for Lahren, it seems, government is there to protect the life of some Americans, but not others, such as an unborn child.

One must ask: if government is not going to protect the right to life of an unborn child, why should we even have government? Lahren rightly argues for the right to own a weapon, but she would not afford any defense to a baby in the womb.

It is commendable that Lahren supports her local police. Too bad she can’t bring herself to support her local unborn children.