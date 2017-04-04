UN Pushing Homosexuality, Gender Confusion on Children

Pro-family groups hoping the United Nations would quit pushing homosexuality and gender confusion on children under new UN Secretary-General António Guterres are going to be very disappointed. Not only has the globalist institution not reined in its activism on behalf of the “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender” (LGBT) agenda, the UN's new LGBT czar is using taxpayer resources to push the indoctrination into schools worldwide — and especially on young children. Simultaneously, the UN is helping to wage a global war on religious liberty, much of it under the guise of protecting LGBT activists from “stigma” and “discrimination.” Critics, though, are fighting back.

Most recently, the newly appointed UN LGBT czar, homosexual activist Vitit Muntarbhorn (shown) of Thailand, an international "human rights expert" and professor of law at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, visited Argentina to praise its government's new laws purporting to create homosexual “marriage” and allowing individuals to officially “choose” their legal gender without having "gender reassignment surgery" first. “There is a national policy on sexual diversity and various State agencies have special units and/or personnel to deal with the issue, and this is very welcome,” said Muntarbhorn, whose formal title is UN “Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” in an official press release from the dictator-dominated UN “Human Rights Council.”

But more must be done to change the culture and the education, Muntarbhorn said, because homosexuality is still frowned upon by the public. Especially important is targeting the youth for pro-LGBT indoctrination, he explained. Speaking about priorities for the government, he said authorities must “advance in education, activities in secondary schools, initiatives that integrate sexual diversity inside the school system.” The term “sexual diversity” in UN-speak refers not to differences between men and women, but to homosexuality, bisexuality, fornication, gender confusion, and other perversions of the natural sexual order that has reigned throughout almost all of the world throughout almost all of human history. Even bestiality and pedophilia are slowly being "legitimized" and brought under the “sexual diversity” banner.

But the younger that children can be targeted, the better, added the UN LGBT czar. “The laws are very open but in the mentality of people, I've seen large variations with respect to empathy toward the LGBTI population,” he said in an interview with Argentinian media, with the “I” in LGBTI referring to “Intersex” people. “That is why it is so important to start working with the young people, the younger the better, with the politics that amplify empathy for vulnerable populations such as LGBTI people can be.” (Emphasis added.) For perspective, the American College of Pediatrics has argued that “conditioning children into believing a lifetime of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex is normal and healthful is child abuse.”

Of course, homosexual activists have long targeted children for indoctrination on the subject. In fact, earlier this year, The New American exposed the UN's “education” agency demanding stepped up promotion of homosexuality, gender confusion, and “sexual diversity” in school textbooks around the world. Still, having the top UN LGBT official charged with promoting homosexuality and gender confusion openly admit that he wants to target younger and younger children, the younger the better — albeit in an interview with Spanish-language Latin American media — represents a significant development.

In short, the UN, which regularly boasts of having the “collective duty” to change your children's "attitudes and beliefs," really is coming for your kids. Indeed, the UN has become so extreme that its recently departed chief, Ban Ki-moon, in celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court's illegal homosexual "marriage" ruling, openly praised a homosexual child rapist for sparking “America’s gay rights revolution,” even as UN troops around the world were under fire for raping children. The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), currently led by a known communist operative, openly calls for sexualizing children as young as five years old, and even younger, with extremist “sexual education.” And the UN agency and other tentacles of the globalist organization all openly advocate a global “education” regime to inculcate their radical globalist values into future generations.

And the UN LGBT czar will seemingly play a leading role. Before his mid-March trip to Argentina, Muntarbhorn held a consultation meeting in New York City bringing together UN agencies and governments supportive of the LGBT agenda in a bid to promote homosexuality and gender confusion around the world. Pro-family governments largely stayed away. But according to a report by attorney Stefano Gennarini with the Center for Family and Human Rights (C-Fam), Muntarbhorn explained that UN agencies would be “exponentially more influential” in pushing the agenda because of their vast taxpayer-provided resources.

More alarming, perhaps, was Muntarbhorn's description of health, education, and religion as “soft entry points” for pushing the controversial agenda. Among other concerns, the UN czar described schooling as an “entry point” for children to be “born and bred from a young age” to hold UN-approved attitudes on homosexuality, gender confusion, and more. So-called anti-bullying campaigns are good tools for that, he said, perhaps taking his cue from Obama and his pro-LGBT “Safe Schools” scheme. On health, Muntarbhorn suggested bringing the medical community in to condemn any form of therapy or counseling designed to help individuals cope with or change unwanted homosexual attraction, C-Fam reported.

Changing religious beliefs to conform with UN views — and restricting the rights to freedom of speech and religion — will be key to the UN's agenda, Muntarbhorn made clear. When asked about the conflict between the LGBT agenda and religious freedom by a representative of a Christian organization, Muntarbhorn suggested religious freedom and free speech would have to give way to the LGBT agenda. “There are some absolute rights,” he said. “But there are some that are not absolute.” Among those that are not absolute and can be curtailed, he said, are “freedom of expression and expression of religion.” The UN's Universal Declaration of Human Rights takes a similar view of pseudo-“rights,” which is completely at odds with the concept of God-given rights enshrined in U.S. Constitution and protected by government.

In a response that was widely viewed as a possible nod to population control, the UN LGBT czar also suggested that religion needed to be changed to advance homosexuality and other elements of the UN agenda. “We can agree or disagree on whether the family should be big or smaller, which is not totally settled,” Muntarbhorn said, hitting on a common theme at the meeting regarding expanding the definition of family to include homosexual relationships. “Whatever the differences, you can’t kill people, I’m sorry about that.”

Indeed, much of the UN LGBT czar's work is justified under the guise of stopping “violence” and “discrimination” against homosexuals and gender-confused individuals. However, despite the claims of radical activists, violence against self-identified LGBT people, who often parade down the streets of big cities in R-rated so-called Pride parades, is practically unknown in the Western world today. And with the entire Islamic world, virtually all of Africa, and a huge segment of the UN's member governments rejecting the UN czar completely, it is unlikely he will make any progress trying to change Islamic theology to be more accepting of homosexuality or the UN's vision of “sexual diversity.”

Still, Muntarbhorn was rather frank in his discussion on the alleged need to change religion and culture to suit the UN's views. He reportedly described a desire to engage with the “heart of religion without the mythology overriding the heart of the religion.” The UN czar also said he wanted to “open the door to a humane understanding and interpretation [of religion], conversant and complimentary with” the UN's totalitarian view on so-called human rights. Muntarbhorn also claimed there were some traditions that accept homosexuality and transgenderism, and he denounced anti-sodomy laws as a “colonial imposition.”

The UN official welcomed an invitation by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) to attend events with pro-abortion, pro-LGBT “religious groups.” Ironically, that UN agency has been exposed in the U.S. Congress for helping the brutal Communist Chinese dictatorship perpetrate forced abortions to enforce its draconian population-control regime. Video of the consultation at UN offices in New York City was removed from YouTube for reasons that remain unclear, so this writer could not determine whether Muntarbhorn condemned the savage violations of true human rights perpetrated by the UNFPA and Beijing.

There was some hope among pro-family activists that the global organization under the new UN boss might be less extreme in promoting LGBT schemes and the killing of babies than it has in recent years. After all, Guterres, despite being a known socialist and globalist extremist, claims to be a practicing Catholic, and his church has always taught that homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered and sinful. The Bible teaches that God views homosexual acts as an “abomination.” And virtually all other major religions take a similarly dim view of homosexuality, with some, such as Islam, the official religion of more than 50 UN member states, prescribing the death penalty for such behavior. While Catholics advocate helping homosexuals, Catholic Church teachings on homosexuality have always been clear: It is not something to be promoted or nomalized, much less pushed on children.

But rather than rein in the LGBT lobbying and bullying, the UN under Guterres has hit the gas. Last month, for example, The New American reported that the global outfit's pro-abortion “UN Women” agency was partnering with a start-up company to push dolls on young boys. “HeForShe, UN Women's global solidarity movement for gender equality has teamed up with start-up company ... to launch two special edition action dolls named Billy and Mason,” the UN said in a press release. “The action dolls challenges [sic] current prejudice surrounding boys playing with dolls, and promotes the notion that both boys and girls should have the same opportunity to bond with a special playmate, and that all children, regardless of their gender, need to learn nurturing, emotional intelligence, and empathy.”

However, despite the growing extremism of the UN, some pro-family organizations, working with a range of governments around the world, did see some recent success in terms of getting bad language excluded and good language included in a recent UN outcome document. According to Family Watch International, a pro-family group, a number of “historic gains” were made for the family in the final UN “Commission on the Status of Women” document that was adopted by governments. Among other victories, pro-family groups and governments were able to prevent the abuse of language by the UN to promote killing babies, for example, in a document that may help set policy worldwide.

Still, the UN remains a massive and growing threat to national sovereignty, self-government, traditional values, Judeo-Christian morality, individual rights, true human rights, religious freedom, free speech, the family, unborn children, liberty, real education, and more. In fact, the UN's LGBT czar is now traveling the world openly demanding the indoctrination of young children — “the younger the better” — into the radical UN agenda. And in a never-ending deluge of official reports, documents, resolutions, statements, and more, the UN continues to brazenly promote its totalitarian globalist agenda worlwide.

President Donald Trump's administration is working to slash UN funding by at least half while reining in what remains of the globalist outfit. But that is not enough, even according to former UN staffers. The only real and permanent solution to the threat posed by the UN is for the U.S. government to completely withdraw. Legislation to do that, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 193), is currently sitting in the House Foreign Affairs Committee. With Trump in the White House and the UN's real agenda becoming too obvious to conceal, there has never been a better time for Americans to demand an “Amexit” from the UN. But it will take a massive outcry from the American people.

Alex Newman is a correspondent for The New American, covering economics, education, politics, and more.

