Boston Taxpayers Fund the Mocking of the Catholic Faith

“This is outrageous. If these men were dressed as Hindu women, Orthodox Jewish women, or Muslim women there would be an uproar,” Jewels Green wrote in disgust on the Boston Public Library’s Children’s Page. Green was reacting to the decision of the library to sponsor a Drag Queen Story Time late last month, which also mocked Catholicism. Its attack upon the Catholic religion, with the support of the taxpayer-funded library, has led to increasing public outrage as more Bostonians learn of the activity.

The event follows the example set by the Brooklyn Public Library in New York City, which recently sponsored a Drag Queen Story Hour for toddlers. One would think that would have led to shouts of indignation at such perversity; however, many adults in the audience expressed approval, saying it was “great.”

Boston’s event marked the end of Pride Month, and featured the Boston Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The “Sisters” are not a real Catholic order of nuns, but rather a “modern Order of Nuns, comprising of people of all gender associations, all spiritual affiliations, and all proclivities to do good works,” the group said on its website.

“The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a leading-edge Order of queer nuns,” according to its mission statement. “Since our first appearance in San Francisco on Easter Sunday, 1979," added the statement, "the Sisters have devoted ourselves to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment. We believe all people have a right to express their unique joy and beauty and we use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit."

The group wears the attire of nuns in order to draw attention to their causes, and raise money for AIDS research and LGBT-related efforts. When several Christian preachers attempted to share the gospel with them, one of their leaders, calling himself "Sister Missionary Position," led the heckling of the ministers, eventually driving them out of the area.

Now, the group appears to be going on the offensive, giving presentations to little children at public libraries and other venues promoting the “gay lifestyle,” and in the process, mocking Catholic nuns.

Sister Marianne Lorraine Trouve added her comments on the library’s Facebook page. “I am a real Catholic sister and find this extremely offensive. This group mocks the consecrated life, which is rooted in the following of Christ who lived a chaste, poor, and obedient life, not a life of self-indulgence.”

Another commentator asked the obvious question: “Why don’t you mock Islam? Cowards!”

The answer is just as obvious. While Christians do not like to be attacked, they are unlikely to do anything other than express outrage. They are not expected to react with violence, and, for that matter, neither are most Muslims. However, after some recent violent responses to the mocking of the Islamic religion through cartoons and the like, many who get a big kick out of mocking Catholics and other Christians would not even consider mocking any aspect of the Muslim religion in such a public way.

And the Boston and Brooklyn libraries would certainly not sponsor such insulting programs, as is done against Catholic icons and practices on a regular basis.

It should also be considered that another reason such institutions as the libraries proudly sponsor such vicious attacks upon the Christian faith is that many of those who run these taxpayer-funded institution despise Christianity. But if a Christian organization such as the Gideons wanted to distribute New Testaments to the little children at the library, officials would most likely react in horror, and the ACLU would declare it a violation of “separation of church and state.”

Attacking the Christian faith with public funds is celebrated by these secular-progressives. The giving away of scripture to little school children, in the minds of these progressives, is a threat to the republic, and likely to lead to a theocratic dictatorship.

Some who posted on the Boston Public Library’s Facebook page were certainly outraged, not at the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence or the library sponsorship of the insulting performance, but at those who dared to object to the presentation. One person even said those who objected “will burn in hell for teaching to hate all of your God’s children.”

But teaching hate of Catholics is just fine — at the Boston Public Library.

