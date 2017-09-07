Texas Clinic Offering Free Abortions to Hurricane Harvey Victims

While generous Americans have been offering money, supplies, and time to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, pro-abortion advocates are using Harvey to push their agenda. Whole Woman’s Health, a Texas-based abortion clinic, has been advertising an abortion giveaway on Facebook since last week.

“We’re providing no-cost abortions for patients affected by Hurricane Harvey for the month of September,” the chain wrote on its Facebook page. “We want to help. Call us.”

A blog post on the company website from September 1 sets a sympathetic backdrop for the clinic’s abortion giveaway: “During Hurricane Harvey, many of the clinics in Houston had to close temporarily, leaving women with very few options. Continued political attacks on abortion access make an unwanted pregnancy particularly stressful in Texas — add that to the stress of dealing with hurricane aftermath.”

“We can only imagine what a stressful time this must be for those patients who had to miss their appointments or are waiting for the nearest clinic to open,” the post continues. “To ensure our patients get the compassionate, quality abortion care they deserve, we’re providing no-cost abortions for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

In addition to offering free abortions, the post states that the clinic will work in conjunction with abortion advocacy groups to pay for travel and lodging for women seeking abortions if necessary.

It is not uncommon for abortion chains to capitalize on natural disasters. Former Planned Parenthood employee-turned-pro-life advocate Abby Johnson had this to say about the Texas clinic’s offering:

When Hurricane Katrina blew through, we did the same thing at Planned Parenthood. So many Louisiana residents were being sheltered in Houston , we thought that "free abortions" would be a fantastic idea. I remember thinking that we were really doing something so heroic ... doing something to help these women who had lost everything.

Of course, Johnson’s transformation has helped her to understand that they were not doing something “heroic” after all: “I now realize that we were preying on these families in their most desperate time of need. We didn't offer to help them find housing, food, clothing, or anything else ... just a way to kill their unborn child at ‘no cost.’”

Sadly, Whole Woman’s Health is not the only clinic in Texas using Harvey to help raise its abortion rates. According to the Free Beacon, the Lilith Fund, which funds abortions and abortion advocacy, has set up an “Emergency Fund for Harvey Survivors” to raise money for women who are in need of abortions but “cannot afford it.”

“With increased barriers like temporary clinic closures, displacement, loss of homes/vehicles, and more, access to abortion just got even more difficult for those affected by Harvey ,” the group wrote.

In other words, though many people are without homes and food and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, there are more worthy causes to which donors should give, such as killing unborn children.

Thankfully, there are many other groups that are actually doing good work. Christian ministries in Houston have been offering support for pregnant women and families in Harvey ’s aftermath.

A Houston Christian ministry for pregnant women called LifeHouse has already helped to relocate nine pregnant women as well as several of its staff as a result of the flood. Meredith Phillips, who operates the ministry, told LifeNews.com that she has been reaching out to other expectant moms in the area to make them aware that LifeHouse is available to provide any resources that it can.

Life News also reports that Abby Johnson’s organization, And Then There Were None, has also been working with mothers and babies in the Houston area to get them supplies. Life News indicates that the organization has also set up a registry with items for mothers and their babies who lost everything or nearly everything in Hurricane Harvey.