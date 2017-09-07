Texas Clinic Offering Free Abortions to Hurricane Harvey Victims

While generous Americans have been offering money, supplies, and time to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, pro-abortion advocates are using
“We’re providing no-cost abortions for patients affected by Hurricane Harvey for the month of September,” the chain wrote on its Facebook page. “We want to help. Call us.”
A blog post on the company website from September 1 sets a sympathetic backdrop for the clinic’s abortion giveaway: “During Hurricane Harvey, many of the clinics in
“We can only imagine what a stressful time this must be for those patients who had to miss their appointments or are waiting for the nearest clinic to open,” the post continues. “To ensure our patients get the compassionate, quality abortion care they deserve, we’re providing no-cost abortions for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.”
In addition to offering free abortions, the post states that the clinic will work in conjunction with abortion advocacy groups to pay for travel and lodging for women seeking abortions if necessary.
It is not uncommon for abortion chains to capitalize on natural disasters. Former Planned Parenthood employee-turned-pro-life advocate Abby Johnson had this to say about the
When Hurricane Katrina blew through, we did the same thing at Planned Parenthood. So many
Of course, Johnson’s transformation has helped her to understand that they were not doing something “heroic” after all: “I now realize that we were preying on these families in their most desperate time of need. We didn't offer to help them find housing, food, clothing, or anything else ... just a way to kill their unborn child at ‘no cost.’”
Sadly, Whole Woman’s Health is not the only clinic in
“With increased barriers like temporary clinic closures, displacement, loss of homes/vehicles, and more, access to abortion just got even more difficult for those affected by
In other words, though many people are without homes and food and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, there are more worthy causes to which donors should give, such as killing unborn children.
Thankfully, there are many other groups that are actually doing good work. Christian ministries in
A Houston Christian ministry for pregnant women called LifeHouse has already helped to relocate nine pregnant women as well as several of its staff as a result of the flood. Meredith Phillips, who operates the ministry, told LifeNews.com that she has been reaching out to other expectant moms in the area to make them aware that LifeHouse is available to provide any resources that it can.
Life News also reports that Abby Johnson’s organization, And Then There Were None, has also been working with mothers and babies in the
Seventy people have died as a result of