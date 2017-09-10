“Activist Mommy” Suspended From Twitter Over Condemnation of Pornographic “Teen Vogue” Article

“Activist Mommy” Elizabeth Johnston (shown) was suspended from Twitter over her aggressive online condemnation of an article published in Teen Vogue magazine that offered a pornographic guide to youthful readers on how to practice “safe” anal sex.

Specifically, Twitter suspended Johnston's account for 12 hours over a Tweet she directed toward the magazine's digital editorial director, Phillip Picardi, after he was presented with an award by the homosexual magazine The Advocate for choosing to run the sexually explicit article.

“Congrats, Phillip,” tweeted Johnston on August 16. “A sodomite mag just awarded you for teaching kids sodomy. Way to recruit there @TheAdvocateMag!”

As a result of the comment, Twitter officials suspended Johnston's account, ActivistMommy1, for 12 hours, ruling that the tweet had somehow violated the site's user “rules” forbidding harassment and abuse.

As reported earlier by The New American, Johnson had taken the lead in drawing attention to the offensive article, entitled “Anal Sex: What You Need to Know,” after it appeared July 7 on the website of Teen Vogue, a popular site and magazine for adolescent girls.

Under the guise of concern for her young readers, the article's author, Gigi Engle, wrote that “there is a lot of stuff on the Internet about anal [sex], but most of what you’ll find is either porn or advice for experienced sexual persons looking to try something new. What about the teenagers? What about the LGBTQ young people who need to know about this for their sexual health?”

The pornographic discussion that followed prompted Johnston to take to her popular Activist Mommy website to encourage local stores and libraries to pull Teen Vogue from their shelves. “I could not believe what I was reading,” Johnston told CBN News. “And the worst part about it was that here you have adults peddling this sexual information to minors, to children.”

The campaign also led to a heated Twitter/Facebook exchange between Johnston and Picardi, that included Picardi posting a photo of himself kissing another man while holding up his middle finger. Picardi claimed that the online magazine had been “inundated with hate mail saying we promote sodomy and want teens to get AIDS,” and asked, “How can you expect young women to not get pregnant without access to reproductive health care?”

Predictably, Picardi insisted that the “backlash to this article is rooted in homophobia. It’s also laced in arcane delusion about what it means to be a young person today.” To which Johnston responded: “This has nothing to do with homophobia. This is about parents protecting their children from perversion.”

After the Twitter suspension, Johnston took to her website to point out the political selectivity with which Twitter hands out its punishments. “Of course, actual videos of children being abused can be found on Twitter,” Johnston wrote. “But calling out an editor for promoting teen sodomy is worth a suspension?”

Breitbart.com noted that the Twitter suspension was not the first time Johnston had been on the receiving end of online censorship. “In February, Facebook froze her account for several days because of comments she had made about the immorality of homosexuality,” the online news site recalled. “In her post, Johnston only cited verses from the Bible and did not directly attack any individual.”

Responding to Facebook's censorship, Johnston wrote that “it would be one thing if Facebook said, ‘We’re liberals. This is our page and we can do whatever we want. It’s our property.’ I would appreciate that at least they were being honest and transparent.”

Breitbart.com noted that after suspending her account three times, “Facebook finally apologized to Johnston and reinstated her account after coming under heavy fire from the media.”

Following the her suspension by Twitter, Johnston wrote on her website that “the PC police will not rest until they have marginalized and ultimately silenced the voices of all influencers who will not submit to their leftist propaganda. Conservatives and Christians who love our country and our fellow man must get louder and bolder than ever, pushing back against Silicon Valley’s draconian censorship of truth.”