UN Bullies Catholic Nation to Accept Abortion, Normalize LGBT

Highlighting its commitment to death and abortion, the dictator-dominated United Nations is once again bullying pro-life Latin American nations and governments to legalize and even facilitate the slaughter of unborn children. The UN is also demanding that governments actively normalize and promote homosexual activity and gender confusion. Meanwhile, one of the supposed “experts” on the disgraced UN “Human Rights Committee” demanding abortion and LGBT propaganda is himself under fire for, among other abominations, openly promoting the extermination of pre-born babies with disabilities such as Down Syndrome.

Pro-life activists, disabled people, religious leaders, and human-rights advocates, though, are fighting back against the UN’s extremist push. Indeed, critics of the UN’s pro-abortion, anti-family jihad are calling on the global body to end its advocacy on behalf of abortion, perversion, and the systematic elimination of disabled children. Whether that will happen depends on the Trump administration’s willingness to stand firm, as well as the level of pushback the UN receives for its pro-abortion, pro-LGBT antics.

As part of the sixth periodic report on the Dominican Republic, a small Catholic nation in the Caribbean, the UN’s self-styled “Human Rights Committee” demanded an immediate end to criminal sanctions for the murder of unborn children. The UN Committee expressed “worry” that there are strict criminal penalties associated with slaughtering babies that can include up to 20 years in prison. The result of these statutes is that there is an “elevated number of unsafe abortions,” the UN bureaucrats said. The UN did not make clear how it thought the brutal destruction of a human life could ever be considered “safe,” at least for the innocent victim to be brutally “aborted.”

“The State must modify its legislation to guarantee access to legal, safe, and effective voluntary termination of pregnancy,” the report declared without specifying whether tax-funded abortions were required to comply with UN demands. Of course, the UN tries to make abortion seem reasonable, pretending to be concerned about cases where women might “suffer substantially” if they are not allowed to murder their children. The report goes on to claim that Dominican authorities “must not regulate pregnancy or abortion in all other cases in a way that violates the obligation to guarantee that women do not have to resort to unsafe abortion,” as if that were the only option.

In light of that supposed “requirement” promulgated by the dictators club, the UN claimed, the government “must revise its abortion laws accordingly.” The report also demanded that murder of the unborn be decriminalized completely in all cases, so that butchering unborn children does not result in criminal sanctions of any kind. “Penalties must not be imposed on women and girls who submit to an abortion nor on medical service providers who assist them in that, because such measures obligate them to undergo unsafe abortions,” the UN claimed, without explaining how not being able to legally kill children forces somebody to kill the children in an “unsafe” manner.

One of the members of the UN committee that attacked Dominicans, Tunisian lawyer Yadh Ben Achour, made headlines last month for advocating that babies with Down Syndrome and other disabilities be exterminated via abortion as a “preventative measure.” “If you tell a woman, your child has Dow — what is it called? Down syndrome, Dawn syndrome — if you tell her that, or that he may have a handicap forever, for the rest of his life, you should make this woman, it should be possible for her to turn to abortion to avoid the handicap as a preventive measure,” he said. “We defend the right of the handicapped, but, but we can avoid the handicaps, and we must do everything we can to avoid them.” People with Down Syndrome were mortified by what they slammed as the “horrible,” “hateful,” “evil,” and even “genocidal” comments by the radical UN functionary.

But the UN report goes far beyond demanding the legalization of pre-natal infanticide. Another matter of concern to the UN, the report said in the same section, is that there is not enough “information” about sex and perversion given to young people. The state must “ensure full access to sexual and reproductive health services and education to sensitize men, women and adolescents throughout the country,” the UN committee concluded. UN agencies such as UNESCO have long advocated sexualizing children at four years old, with international guidelines demanding “sex education” at younger and younger ages. Indeed, as The New American reported exclusively this year, the UN’s new “LGBT” czar, speaking on the indoctrination of children to accept the agenda, said “the younger the better.”

The UN “human rights” committee also complained about alleged discrimination against people involved in homosexual activity or who claim to be confused about their gender. “The state must adopt necessary measures to guarantee protection against discrimination and to eradicate stereotypes against … people who are lesbian, homosexual, bisexual, transgender, and intersex, including through more education programs for state officials and more sensitivity campaigns promoting tolerance and respect for diversity,” the report declared. “Similarly, [the state] must adopt legislation that prohibits discrimination and hate over sexual orientation or gender identity, and guarantee the full recognition of equality of homosexual couples and the identity of transgender people.”

The UN report also condemns the Dominican Republic for the fact that many mothers remain at home to raise children, rather than participate in the workforce or in government. “The State must intensify its efforts to increase the participation of women in political and public life, as well as their representation in the public and private sector, especially in decision-making and high-level posts,” the document demands, as if Dominican authorities existed merely to carry out UN decrees and social-engineering demands. The UN report goes on to blast the national government for failing to hand over enough statistical information on women, demanding the creation of a national registry of statistics to help gather and compile data.

The report had a broad range of other, seemingly unrelated attacks, too. For instance, the UN committee said it was worried about the “high number of deportations of people of Haitian origin.” Haiti, which has suffered from a brutal occupation by UN troops infamous primarily for the widespread rape of children and the murder of unarmed protesters, shares an island with the Dominican Republic. But the two countries are a world apart, featuring vastly different cultures and religious values, and a different language. The UN also blasted the Dominican Republic’s refusal to allow unlimited numbers of “refugees” in to their nation, lambasting what the UN committee described as the “extremely low number of people who have received asylum.”

Of course, the harangue against the Dominican Republic is only the latest UN effort to bully a nation on everything from abortion and the LGBT agenda to open borders and even gun control. Last year, the UN exploited the hysteria over the Zika virus to bully Latin American governments that have resisted UN demands to legalize the killing of the unborn. “Laws and policies that restrict [women’s] access to these services [contraception and abortion] must be urgently reviewed in line with human rights obligations in order to ensure the right to health for all in practice,” demanded UN “Human Rights” boss Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein of Jordan, a totalitarian-minded Islamic prince currently embroiled in scandal for trying to destroy a whistleblower who exposed UN troops raping African children.

Before that, the UN was even exposed collaborating with the mass-murdering Communist Chinese dictatorship in perpetrating forced abortions as part of its brutal population-control regime. “Our conclusion is that the UNFPA [UN Population Fund] is directly responsible for forced abortions and forced sterilizations in China,” Population Research Institute (PRI) President Steven Mosher told Congress in 2012, citing an investigation carried out over three years. Other experts came to similar conclusions. Indeed, in 2010, the vice-minister of the communist dictatorship’s “National Population and Family Planning Commission” thanked UNFPA for “its constant support to China’s population and family planning undertakings during the past thirty years and more.”

In short, it seems the UN really, really loves abortion — even if the woman has to be strapped down against her will so that the baby can be butchered. It is not even about “choice,” then, as the pro-abortion mantra is famously marketed, but about death and depopulation.

Ironically, considering the fact that a human is being deliberately and viciously deprived of his or her right to life, the UN justifies its rabid abortion advocacy by citing “human rights.” Obviously, though, the UN means something very different with the term “human rights” than, say, Americans who believe, as America’s founders did, that God endowed each person with the unalienable rights to life, liberty, and property. In fact, the UN makes its perversion of the term “human rights” perfectly clear, even in the text of its “Universal Declaration of Human Rights.” Among other absurdities, the UN claims in Article 29 of the document that “rights and freedoms may in no case be exercised contrary to the purposes and principles of the United Nations.”

The fact that the UN’s disgraced “Human Rights Council” is literally controlled by some of the world's most savage autocrats — including multiple communist and Islamist mass-murdering regimes — also exposes the UN’s true view of “human rights.” At this council, the United States and other relatively free nations are regularly condemned for their freedoms — gun rights, free speech, and so on — while psychopaths and murderous tyrants praise each other for their stellar “human rights” records. Indeed, the late mass-murdering Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi was once elected to lead the UN's top “human rights” body. Seriously.

Rather than helping to subsidize one of the planet’s most fanatical promoters of prenatal infanticide, President Donald Trump decided to cut funding and even withdraw from multiple UN agencies and bureaucracies including UNESCO and UNFPA. But that is not nearly enough. To truly preserve God-given rights, human freedom, national sovereignty, and respect for life, Americans must demand a complete U.S. government withdrawal from the UN. Fortunately, a bill to do that, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 193), is already sitting in Congress. Now it is up to grassroots Americans to make sure Congress pushes it through.

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe but has lived all over the world.

