CDC: One in Three NYC Babies Is Aborted

New York City continues to claim the title of America's abortion capital. The Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) latest Abortion Surveillance report (for 2014) reveals that one in three babies is aborted in the five boroughs of New York City.

According to the CDC, 47 states and the District of Columbia (as in past years, California, Maryland, and New Hampshire refused to participate) reported a total of 652,639 abortions for 2014, with New York City accounting for an astounding 67,620 of those pre-born deaths.

As noted by LifeNews.com, that number accounts for “34.8 abortions for every 1,000 women of reproductive age (15-44), and the highest abortion ratio — 575 abortions for every 1,000 live births.” The pro-life news site added that the grim statistics mean that “more than one in three babies are aborted in New York City, and its abortion rate is more than half of its birth rate.”

In fact, New York City far outpaced every other state in the number of abortions, with Florida coming in a distant second with an abortion ratio of 328 abortions for every 1,000 live births.

Sadly, the CDC report also found that the abortion rate for black women in 2014 was 36 percent, even though African-Americans represent only around 13 percent of the U.S. population.

Significantly, reported Breitbart News, in 2014 the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene released its own report showing that more black babies are aborted in the city than are actually born. “During his mayoral campaign, pro-abortion New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio pledged to partner with Planned Parenthood to expand his city’s abortion businesses and to wipe out pro-life pregnancy centers,” reported Breitbart.

Overall, the sobering numbers for 2014 represent a repeat of the previous year. According to the CDC's Abortion Surveillance report for 2013, there were a total of 664,435 abortions reported by the same 47 states and D.C., with New York City reporting 69,840 of those pre-born deaths against 116,777 registered births — meaning that the city's abortion rate was a disconcerting 60 percent of its birth rate. It also means that in 2013 New York City posted the nation's the highest abortion rate at 36.3 abortions for every 1,000 women between 15 and 44, along with the highest abortion ratio as well, at 598 for every 1,000 live births.

In 2014, New York Magazine observed that while New York City is the abortion capital of America, “the abortion capital of New York is at the corner of Bleecker and Mott,” which is the address of Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Center, the largest abortion provider in New York — and, thus, the nation. The magazine pointed out that abortionists at the killing center perform some 11,000 abortions per year.

“I’m sure we provide a good chunk of the abortions in the U.S.,” Dr. Maureen Paul, Planned Parenthood NY's chief medical officer, told the magazine.

In point of fact, responded New York Magazine, “The Margaret Sanger Center provides about one in every ten abortions in New York and about one in every thousand abortions in the United States.”