India Recorded an Astounding 15.6 Million Abortions in 2015

A recent report by the Guttmacher Institute reveals that India was responsible for an estimated 15.6 million abortions in 2015, putting the country close to China's record in the number of pre-born baby killings.

The Guttmacher Institute reported that the astounding number “translates to an abortion rate of 47 per 1,000 women aged 15–49,” with the majority of the deaths (81 percent) coming through “medication abortion,” followed by surgical abortions performed in “health facilities” (14 percent), with the remaining five percent “performed outside of health facilities using other, typically unsafe, methods.”

According to the study, which Guttmacher conducted in conjunction with India's own International Institute for Population Sciences in Mumbai and the Population Council in New Delhi, of the estimated 48.1 million pregnancies in India during 2015, “about half were unintended — meaning they were wanted later or not at all.” Translated statistically, according to Guttmacher, “the estimated unintended pregnancy rate was 70 per 1,000 women aged 15–49.”

Predictably, the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, which was founded in 1968 by abortion giant Planned Parenthood, used the findings to push for an increase in abortions by doctors and medical facilities in India.

“Women in India face considerable challenges trying to obtain abortion care, including the limited availability of abortion services in public health facilities,” said Dr. Susheela Singh, vice president for international research at the Guttmacher Institute and one of the lead investigators in the study. “Our findings suggest that a shortage of trained staff and inadequate supplies and equipment are the primary reasons many public facilities don’t provide abortion care.”

Dr Chander Shekhar of the International Institute for Population Sciences in Mumbai, said that the study findings will provide policymakers in India “with information that is essential for designing and implementing effective reproductive health care programs” — meaning that the study will provide justification for furthering the culture of death by abortion throughout India.

India is one of the nations where abuse of women is rampant and male babies are traditionally desired above females — which means that female babies are disposed of at an inordinate rate.

LifeNews.com noted that the gender imbalance in India “is one of the worst in the world. The 2011 India census data indicates that there were 914 girls for every 1,000 boys under age 7.”

The pro-life news site added that “more than 15 million unborn babies were killed in India in 2015. How many of them were girls is not clear, but research suggests that a disproportionately high number were. Tragically, researchers with the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute seem more interested in promoting more abortions in India than stopping the targeting of unborn baby girls or the abuse and forced abortions that many women suffer.”

Photo: xavierarnau/E+/Getty Images