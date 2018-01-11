Ohio Abortion Provider Targets Black Community in Cleveland With Billboard Campaign

Preterm, a leading Ohio abortion provider, recently launched a new campaign that is specifically targeting the Black community in Cleveland. The company recently paid for 16 billboards in the Cleveland area that display slogans beginning with the phrase “Abortion is …” followed by different endings, such as “a parenting decision,” “a blessing,” “liberty,” “your right,” “life-saving,” “a second chance,” and — perhaps most outrageously of all — “necessary.”

This appalling campaign was reported in an AP article in the Huntington, West Virginia Herald-Dispatch on January 3. But it was in follow-up reports by journalist Jennifer Van Laar on the Red State website and by LifeNews that the fact that the billboards were concentrated in heavily Black neighborhoods was noted.

LifeNews has previously reported studies showing that abortion clinics are predominantly located in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods.

In her report for Red State, Van Laar cited local residents who took photos of the billboards. Some doulas (people who assist women before, during, or after childbirth) have called the campaign racist. The outrage over the billboards has become so vocal that members of the city council, including Basheer Jones, have contacted Preterm to have a conversation with their executive’s leadership about their campaign.

Cleveland’s talk radio host Darvio “The Kingpin” Morrow complained that billboards are placed almost exclusively in Black neighborhoods. “They are outright targeting Black people and trying to put a happy face on abortion. I am appalled by this,” said Morrow.

The practice of abortion providers targeting Black women goes back to the earliest days of the contraceptive-abortion industry, beginning with Planned Parenthood’s founder, Margaret Sanger. A report in LifeNews in 2015 compiled several revealing quotes confirming Sanger’s racially motivated agenda. The article noted:

In a letter to Dr. Clarence Gamble in December 19, 1939, Sanger wrote: “We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population.”

In 1926, Sanger, noted in her book, An Autobiography: “I accepted an invitation to talk to the women’s branch of the Ku Klux Klan [in Silver Lake, New Jersey].”

Sanger’s views closely mirrored the “master race” philosophy of the Nazis on the other side of the Atlantic. She wrote: “Birth control is nothing more or less than the facilitation of the process of weeding out the unfit, of preventing the birth of defectives or of those who will become defective.”

Dr. Alveda King (niece of Martin Luther King, Jr.) had this to say about Planned Parenthood’s abortion-on-demand ideology:

The most obvious practitioner of racism in the United States today is Planned Parenthood, an organization founded by the eugenicist Margaret Sanger and recently documented as ready to accept money to eliminate black babies.

Though Preterm is an entirely different organization from Planned Parenthood, like all practitioners of killing the unborn, the organization’s philosophy evidently is based on dehumanizing selected members of the human race.

