Three-quarters of Americans Support “Significant” Abortion Restrictions

The latest survey on abortion from the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion has once again shown that fully three-quarters of Americans, including those who classify themselves as “pro-choice,” support significant restrictions on abortion — especially after the first trimester. That majority of Americans opposing abortion in the first three months of pregnancy has held consistent over the past decade.

This year's Marist poll, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, found that 76 percent of Americans support restricting abortion after the first trimester, including 92 percent of Republicans, 78 percent of Independents, and 61 percent of Democrats. Even 60 percent of those who self-identify as pro-choice said they backed such restrictions.

The survey of 2,617 adults, conducted between December 4, 2017 and January 19, 2018, also found that 63 percent of Americans favor banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, and 60 percent oppose using tax dollars to pay for abortions.

Knights of Columbus CEO Carl Anderson said it comes as no surprise that with more than 50 million abortions performed in the United States since 1973, “an overwhelming majority of the American people want substantial limits” on the procedure. “This survey shows clearly that the 'pro-choice' label can no longer be assumed to mean support for abortion on demand.”

In fact, according to the Marist survey, 56 percent of Americans consider abortion morally wrong, with that number increasing to 64 percent when the abortions are for pre-born children with genetic issues such as Down syndrome. And 52 percent said they think abortion is more harmful than beneficial to the woman receiving one.

Additionally, 54 percent of those surveyed said that medical professionals and organizations with moral objections should not be compelled to provide abortions or cover them with medical insurance.

Considering the statistics from the latest survey, Anderson said that no longer “can abortion be thought of as a partisan issue since majorities of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans all agree that it should be substantially restricted. It is high time that our political debates reflect this national consensus and use it as a starting point.”