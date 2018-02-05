ACLU Sues Montana to Allow Nurses to Perform Abortions

Montana's ACLU franchise has teamed up with abortion activist group Center for Reproductive Rights to sue the state of Montana to allow advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) to perform abortions in the state.

Montana law only allows physicians and physicians’ assistants to perform the murderous procedure, and only one other state, California, permits nurses to abort babies. Nonetheless, the ACLU lawsuit was filed on behalf of two APRNs who would like to broaden their professional practices to include abortion.

In a press release, the ACLU insists that “only a handful of clinics currently provide abortions in Montana, each separated by great distances. Because of this shortage of abortion providers, many Montanans seeking access to abortion services face significant burdens, including the time and costs of having to travel several hours to their nearest provider.”

Caitlin Borgmann, executive director of ACLU's Montana outpost, called it “common sense” to allow nurses to perform the barbaric procedure. Laying aside the obvious safety issues of such a move, she went as far as to call prohibiting APRNs from performing abortions “unconstitutional,” insisting that her clients “just want to be able to provide safe, compassionate care to their patients. The Montana Constitution demands that they be allowed to do so.”

In 2017, the ACLU partnered with Planned Parenthood in a similar lawsuit challenging a Maine law that prohibits nurse practitioners and mid-wives from performing abortions in that state. At that time Teresa McCann-Tumidajski of Maine Right to Life told reporters: “We are against violence inside and outside the womb. We don’t want to open up new avenues of access to abortion.”

One factor in the lawsuits may be the decreasing number of doctors willing to perform abortions. According to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, the de facto research arm of Planned Parenthood, in 1982 there were 2,918 abortion doctors practicing in America, a number that decreased to 1,720 by 2011, and has slid even further since.

Additionally, with states passing laws that have shuttered abortion clinics across America, and with few young physicians who want to replace rapidly retiring abortionists, it is, thankfully, becoming increasingly difficult for women so inclined to find individuals and facilities who are willing to be complicit in the murder of pre-born babies.