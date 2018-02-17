Left Condones Use of FDA-Unapproved Drug for Lactation in Transgender “Woman”

The liberal-Left is so bent on advancing the notion that transgenderism is normal that they are willing to use an FDA-unapproved drug to maintain their façade. Transgender advocates are applauding the use of domperidone on a male-to-female transgender individual to induce lactation and breastfeed his child, even though the Food and Drug Administrationhas warned against its use for safety reasons, citing concerns about its associations with cardiac arrest and sudden death.

"Thanks to the work on induced lactation in transgender women by Dr. Tamar Reisman and nurse practitioner and program manager Zil Goldstein at the Mt. Sinai Center for transgender Medicine and Surgery, a transgender mother was not only able to breastfeed her child, but to be the baby’s exclusive food source for its first six weeks of life," reports Romper.

According to the case report, a transgender “woman” who had received hormone therapy for six years was able to produce sufficient breast milk as the sole source of nourishment for six weeks after receiving domperidone, estradiol, progesterone, and breast pumping. The patient received domperidone from Canada for off-label purposes, as the drug was initially introduced to treat gastric issues. According to Romper, using drugs for off-label purposes is common in transgender medicine.

The case report goes on to acknowledge all the health benefits associated with breastfeeding, but fails to acknowledge if the same can be said if the breastmilk comes from a transgender individual who has been administered numerous gender-transitioning chemicals and domperidone.

"The serious risks associated with domperidone include cardiac arrhythmias, cardiac arrest, and sudden death. These risks are related to the blood level of domperidone, and higher levels in the blood are associated with higher risks of these events. Concurrent use of certain commonly used drugs, such as erythromycin, could raise blood levels of domperidone and further increase the risk of serious adverse cardiac outcomes," says FDA.gov.

The FDA issued a warning in 2004 against woman using domperidone to increase milk production, saying at the time that the agency “recognizes the immense health benefits that breast milk provides for a nursing infant and is taking these actions today not to discourage women from breastfeeding but rather to warn them not to use this particular drug while they are breastfeeding.” Of course, in 2004, few if any would have imagined a man claiming to be woman using the drug for milk production.

And though domperidone is administered in many countries, including Britain, and does not appear to have significant side effects unless administered intravenously (which involves significantly higher doses than those administered to breastfeeding mothers), one wonders if the Left would be so cavalier about its use here in the United States in spite of the fact that it is an FDA-unapproved drug were it not for its benefits to the transgender community. The drug does seem to be effective in promoting lactation and therefore helps maintain the delusion that transgender individuals are actually able to change their biological sex.

And perhaps that is the problem. Causing lactation in a transgender individual indulges the notion that transgenderism is not a mental illness and further discourages these individuals from seeking help for their condition.

According to a 2016 study in The New Atlantis, conditioning anyone to accept impersonation of the opposite sex via surgery or chemical influences is harmful. The study’s authors observed that adults who choose to have sex-reassignment surgeries, for example, have “a higher risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes.” They cite a study that found that sex-“reassigned individuals were about 5 times more likely to attempt suicide and about 19 times more likely to die by suicide.”

Administering domperidone to encourage lactation is a prime example of accepting personation of the opposite sex via chemical influences.

Pretending that a male can become a breastfeeding female only does a further disservice to the transgender community. Dr. Paul McHugh, former Chief of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Distinguished Service Professor of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University, and co-author of The New Atlantis study, noted that despite the lack of biological or physical basis for sexual identity, scientists struggled to persuade others that transgenderism is a psychological disorder because “there is a deep prejudice in favor of the idea that nature is totally malleable.”

In the study, McHugh observed that the politicization of transgenderism has made it nearly impossible for healthcare professionals to treat the underlying mental health issues behind transgenderism.

“While there is much controversy surrounding how our society treats its LGBT members, no political or cultural views should discourage us from understanding the related clinical and public health issues and helping people suffering from mental health problems that may be connected to their sexuality," the study states. PJ Media did a piece in August of 2016 on some of the real-life victims of what it dubbed the transgender “cult.” These” victims” were encouraged to embrace their gender confusion in their youth and are now living with the repercussions of those decisions.

